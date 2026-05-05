IBM Data Gate for Confluent: Turning Z data into real-time action

We are excited to introduce IBM Data Gate for Confluent, a new capability that brings IBM Z data to the centre of the modern, real-time data foundation powering enterprise AI.

IBM Z systems continue to run mission-critical transactional workloads for many of the world’s largest organizations, generating a vast and highly valuable stream of data. However, in many enterprises, this data remains locked within Z systems often delivered through batch processes that limit its ability to drive timely insights and intelligent automation.

At the same time, organizations are rapidly moving from AI experimentation to scaled adoption. As part of IBM’s recent acquisition of Confluent, we are advancing our vision of making real-time, trusted, continuously flowing data the foundation for enterprise AI and intelligent applications.

IBM Data Gate for Confluent is designed to address this challenge by bringing IBM Z data into the real-time data fabric that powers modern applications, analytics and AI.