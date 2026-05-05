Introducing IBM Concert platform: Closing the gap between insight and action

Concert platform is an agentic operations platform that connects data, context and actions across your environment—enabling teams to move from insight to action, faster.
AI was supposed to simplify IT operations. Instead, it exposed a deeper problem: enterprises generate more insights than ever, but their ability to act on them hasn’t kept pace.
Across hybrid environments, teams rely on fragmented tools for observability, optimization, security and operations. Each system provides signals—but no shared context. The result is an execution gap, the growing divide between what teams know and what they can do about it. Incidents still take too long to resolve. Costs are harder to predict. Risk accumulates quietly. And teams spend more time assembling context than taking action.
IBM Concert platform is designed to address this gap.
Concert platform provides a shared operational layer across applications, infrastructure, networks and security.
Instead of surfacing signals in separate tools, Concert platform connects them into a single system—where data, context and decisions are aligned in real time.
At its core is a unified data model that continuously ingests signals from across the environment and relationships between systems. This allows both people and AI to:
Concert platform works with—not in place of—your existing tools. It creates a shared layer that connects data, context and workflows across applications, infrastructure, network, security systems and operations, and vendors. By bringing these elements together, Concert platform extends the value of what’s already in your environment rather than replacing it.
Concert platform will bring together capabilities across IBM’s portfolio into a modular platform for IT operations. This includes:
Individually, these capabilities are proven. Together, they will enable a coordinated system where insight in one domain informs understanding and action in another. The result is a shift from reacting within siloed tools to operating with a shared understanding of the entire system, where insight, context and action are aligned across layers of the IT organization to help improve business continuity.
Currently in preview, Concert platform introduces agentic workflows that coordinate investigation, decision-making and execution across systems—often the tools organizations already use. Concert agents:
Teams remain in control—reviewing, approving and governing actions—maintaining transparency, auditability and human control.
Concert platform is designed to support common operational challenges:
Concert is built to correlate signals across domains, identify root cause, explain what happened and why—and then work alongside teams to drive resolution, from recommended actions to generating proposed fixes and coordinating review and approval through existing development workflows.
Concert connects application demand to infrastructure usage to make it clear what is driving GPU costs, where constraints may arise and how resource decisions affect performance.
Concert compares infrastructure-as-code definitions with the live environment to identify meaningful drift and prioritize remediation based on application impact. When paired with HCP Terraform powered by Infragraph, insights are grounded in a continually updated resource graph that reflects the current state of infrastructure and the relationships between components. This unified data layer provides a clear, connected view of what exists and how it is linked, improving the accuracy of analysis and enabling more effective remediation. HCP Terraform powered by Infragraph is currently in preview.
Across these scenarios, Concert provides a consistent model: shared context, coordinated intelligence and guided action.
Concert platform replaces static dashboards with a hyper-personalized interface that reflects real-time conditions so users can act quickly via agents.
Concert platform is built for heterogenous, hybrid environments and delivered in a modular approach. Organizations can:
This allows organizations to adopt Concert platform without disruption, while scaling to enterprise-wide adoption.
The evolution of IT operations isn’t about adding more dashboards or alerts. It’s about reducing the human effort required to understand what’s happening and coordinate what to do next.
IBM Concert platform introduces a new model for operations: one where insights are visible, context is shared and action is connected across systems.
As AI becomes central to infrastructure and applications are managed, platforms like Concert platform provide the foundation for more autonomous, resilient operations—while keeping people firmly in control.
See how IBM Concert platform can help reimagine your IT operations
Register for the webinar on 19 May 2026