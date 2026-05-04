Full-stack observability to detect issues faster and improve reliability
IBM Concert® Observe brings application, infrastructure and network observability together into a single view. By correlating telemetry and mapping dependencies, it helps teams identify root causes faster, reduce operational complexity and maintain reliable performance across hybrid environments.
Automatically map application components in real time and trace requests across microservices, containers and cloud environments. With code-level visibility, teams can detect issues early, identify impact instantly and help reduce resolution time.
End-to-end database performance monitoring identifies slow queries, bottlenecks and resource issues. A clear line between database activity and application performance helps teams diagnose issues and resolve problems fast.
Gain visibility into generative AI and LLM applications, including prompts, responses, latency and dependencies. That full-context view helps detect anomalies, analyze model behavior and ensure reliable AI performance across complex environments.
Monitor infrastructure across hosts, containers, Kubernetes and cloud environments. By correlating metrics, logs and traces, teams can get a full picture of system health, detect issues early and maintain performance at scale.
Turn raw network data into real-time, actionable insights to prevent costly disruptions. Application-centric observability provides full view of network performance, enabling teams to prioritize critical services and optimize operational outcomes.
Capture real user interactions across web and mobile applications by collecting performance metrics and errors data. This helps analyze customer impact to prioritize improvements that enhance the digital experience.
Simulate real interactions across applications and networks to identify issues before they impact users. Continuously testing availability and performance from both application and networks perspectives helps ensure reliable, end-to-end experiences across environments.