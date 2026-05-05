As organizations move from experimenting with generative AI to deploying it within mission-critical applications, a new challenge is emerging: understanding how these systems actually behave in production.

Gen AI is no longer used in isolation. It is increasingly embedded within agentic workflows, where agents interact with APIs, data pipelines and enterprise services to drive real business outcomes. When issues occur, root-cause analysis becomes significantly more complex, spanning both traditional systems and AI-driven decision layers.

These systems are dynamic and adaptive. Models, prompts and workflows evolve continuously, introducing new levels of operational complexity, risk and uncertainty that traditional monitoring approaches were not designed to address. That’s why observability must continue to evolve.