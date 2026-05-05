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From visibility to understanding: Advancing AI operations with AI Agent and LLM Observability

At IBM Think 2026, IBM is announcing the next evolution of Instana’s GenAI Observability capabilities: AI Agent and LLM Observability.

Published 05 May 2026

At IBM Think 2026, IBM is announcing the next evolution of Instana’s GenAI Observability capabilities: AI Agent and LLM Observability. This builds on GenAI Observability to deliver deeper intelligence, automation and business context, helping teams move from reactive troubleshooting to proactive, governed AI operations.

Understanding how AI systems behave in production

As organizations move from experimenting with generative AI to deploying it within mission-critical applications, a new challenge is emerging: understanding how these systems actually behave in production.

Gen AI is no longer used in isolation. It is increasingly embedded within agentic workflows, where agents interact with APIs, data pipelines and enterprise services to drive real business outcomes. When issues occur, root-cause analysis becomes significantly more complex, spanning both traditional systems and AI-driven decision layers.

These systems are dynamic and adaptive. Models, prompts and workflows evolve continuously, introducing new levels of operational complexity, risk and uncertainty that traditional monitoring approaches were not designed to address. That’s why observability must continue to evolve.

From gen AI visibility to AI system understanding

In October 2025, IBM Instana introduced GenAI Observability, providing foundational visibility into AI applications.

Teams are using it to monitor gen AI performance, trace requests across AI and traditional services, and track tokens and cost across models.

However, as organizations deploy agent-based systems at scale, the nature of Observability challenges have shifted. Teams move from monitoring individual models to managing dynamic, multi-step AI workflows embedded in real business processes. This shift introduces new requirements, including the need to:

  • Automatically discover and keep up with constantly changing agents, models and dependencies across dynamic AI systems
  • Continuously evaluate AI outputs at scale to ensure quality, consistency and alignment with business intent
  • Establish a baseline for AI behavior and detect deviations in performance, cost and outcomes as systems evolve
  • Understand how agents make decisions across multi-step workflows (not just what happened, but why)

Visibility remains essential. But as AI systems become more autonomous and interconnected, organizations need to build on that foundation to gain deeper understanding and control.

What IBM Instana AI Agent and LLM Observability delivers

1. Automatically discover and understand AI systems

AI systems are dynamic. New agents, models, and dependencies are constantly evolving. Manually tracking them is time-consuming and error-prone.

AI Agent and LLM Observability introduces automatic discovery, continuously identifying AI components and mapping how they interact across the application. This creates a real-time, end-to-end view of agents and workflows, underlying LLMs, and dependencies across services and infrastructure, so teams can immediately understand how AI fits into production systems, without manual effort.

2. Evaluate AI quality

With AI, success isn’t just uptime, it’s output quality. Built-in evaluations now allow teams to assess how models and agents perform against their intended purpose. Using techniques like LLM-as-a-judge, teams can measure accuracy, relevance, consistency and other user-defined criteria.

Evaluations can run regularly or at key milestones, such as after model or prompt updates, providing a structured way to detect drift, hallucinations or degradation early. This replaces manual spot-checking with scalable quality management.

3. Detect issues before they impact the business

AI behavior changes over time, making it hard to define what “normal” looks like. With adaptive baselining, Instana learns patterns across performance, behavior and cost, and automatically detects meaningful deviations.

Whether it’s a latency spike, cost anomaly or unexpected behavior, teams can identify issues early and act before they affect users.

4. Understand decisions, not just systems

With AI systems, it’s not enough to know what happened. You need to understand why.

AI Agent and LLM Observability introduces task-level visibility, showing how agents reason and make decisions. Teams can follow end-to-end workflows, seeing LLM calls, tool interactions and the sequence of actions that led to an outcome.

This makes it possible to diagnose complex issues and bring accountability to AI-driven decisions.

The next phase of AI operations

As AI becomes embedded in business processes, organizations need more than AI monitoring, they need confidence, control and accountability.

With AI Agent and LLM Observability, IBM Instana helps teams:

  • Understand AI systems end-to-end
  • Regularly evaluate quality and performance
  • Detect issues before they escalate
  • Connect AI behavior to business outcomes

AI Agent and LLM Observability is now available in public preview.

Learn more about AI Agent and LLM Observability

 

Stephen Hussey

Instana Group Product Manager

IBM