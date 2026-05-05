At IBM Think 2026, IBM is announcing the next evolution of Instana’s GenAI Observability capabilities: AI Agent and LLM Observability.
At IBM Think 2026, IBM is announcing the next evolution of Instana’s GenAI Observability capabilities: AI Agent and LLM Observability. This builds on GenAI Observability to deliver deeper intelligence, automation and business context, helping teams move from reactive troubleshooting to proactive, governed AI operations.
As organizations move from experimenting with generative AI to deploying it within mission-critical applications, a new challenge is emerging: understanding how these systems actually behave in production.
Gen AI is no longer used in isolation. It is increasingly embedded within agentic workflows, where agents interact with APIs, data pipelines and enterprise services to drive real business outcomes. When issues occur, root-cause analysis becomes significantly more complex, spanning both traditional systems and AI-driven decision layers.
These systems are dynamic and adaptive. Models, prompts and workflows evolve continuously, introducing new levels of operational complexity, risk and uncertainty that traditional monitoring approaches were not designed to address. That’s why observability must continue to evolve.
In October 2025, IBM Instana introduced GenAI Observability, providing foundational visibility into AI applications.
Teams are using it to monitor gen AI performance, trace requests across AI and traditional services, and track tokens and cost across models.
However, as organizations deploy agent-based systems at scale, the nature of Observability challenges have shifted. Teams move from monitoring individual models to managing dynamic, multi-step AI workflows embedded in real business processes. This shift introduces new requirements, including the need to:
Visibility remains essential. But as AI systems become more autonomous and interconnected, organizations need to build on that foundation to gain deeper understanding and control.
AI systems are dynamic. New agents, models, and dependencies are constantly evolving. Manually tracking them is time-consuming and error-prone.
AI Agent and LLM Observability introduces automatic discovery, continuously identifying AI components and mapping how they interact across the application. This creates a real-time, end-to-end view of agents and workflows, underlying LLMs, and dependencies across services and infrastructure, so teams can immediately understand how AI fits into production systems, without manual effort.
With AI, success isn’t just uptime, it’s output quality. Built-in evaluations now allow teams to assess how models and agents perform against their intended purpose. Using techniques like LLM-as-a-judge, teams can measure accuracy, relevance, consistency and other user-defined criteria.
Evaluations can run regularly or at key milestones, such as after model or prompt updates, providing a structured way to detect drift, hallucinations or degradation early. This replaces manual spot-checking with scalable quality management.
AI behavior changes over time, making it hard to define what “normal” looks like. With adaptive baselining, Instana learns patterns across performance, behavior and cost, and automatically detects meaningful deviations.
Whether it’s a latency spike, cost anomaly or unexpected behavior, teams can identify issues early and act before they affect users.
With AI systems, it’s not enough to know what happened. You need to understand why.
AI Agent and LLM Observability introduces task-level visibility, showing how agents reason and make decisions. Teams can follow end-to-end workflows, seeing LLM calls, tool interactions and the sequence of actions that led to an outcome.
This makes it possible to diagnose complex issues and bring accountability to AI-driven decisions.
As AI becomes embedded in business processes, organizations need more than AI monitoring, they need confidence, control and accountability.
With AI Agent and LLM Observability, IBM Instana helps teams:
AI Agent and LLM Observability is now available in public preview.
Learn more about AI Agent and LLM Observability