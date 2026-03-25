What is data fragmentation?

Fragmented data is difficult for people to access, govern and use—and is a top-three data-related challenge for the C-suite.1 It leads to data islands, inconsistent metrics, multiple sources of truth and a reliance on manual data processes. These challenges extend into business planning and decision-making, hindering operational efficiency, productivity and innovation projects.
Enterprise retrieval augmented generation (RAG) in particular requires large datasets of proprietary information to provide contextual answers. But when data teams have to wrangle data across different locations and repositories, these initiatives quickly lose momentum.
For many organizations, avoiding data fragmentation isn’t easy. The volume of data that enterprises manage is exploding, and much of it is unstructured data. 2025 research found that only 26% of chief data officers are confident their organization can use unstructured data in a way that delivers business value.2
The steady addition of new software as a service (SaaS) tools, cloud platforms and business applications to existing legacy systems also adds complexity to an already complicated environment (a phenomenon commonly referred to as SaaS sprawl).
To achieve unified data, organizations can leverage several strategies, including data integration, consolidation, data governance and data fabric architectures. But combatting data fragmentation also requires a mindset shift—adjusting culture and ways of working to support data as a strategic asset.
There are two types of data fragmentation. This page focuses on the uncontrolled spread of an organization’s data across systems and environments. However, the term can also describe a purposeful database management system (DBMS) and file system performance optimization strategy.
In an ideal scenario, the enterprise is high speed. It’s efficient and makes data-driven decisions based on real-time data flows, all assisted by lightning-fast artificial intelligence (AI) tools. But the reality for many organizations is slower, costlier and far more manual due to their fragmented data estates.
Here are some key examples of data fragmentation in the enterprise:
When data is fragmented, it is difficult to maintain a reliable, unified view that different departments and systems can consistently reference—often referred to as a single source of truth (SSOT).
Without a SSOT, data discrepancies appear, teams lose trust in centralized reports and instead rely on their own sets of data and analysis. This fragmented decision-making creates inconsistency and misalignment across the business.
Working with disconnected data is inherently inefficient. Data teams must search for, gather and reconcile data, as well as manually connect pipelines or duplicate data when systems are incompatible.
The data is also often unstructured, which requires extra data preparation to unify and make ready for use. These repetitive tasks can take hours to complete, creating workflow inefficiencies that reduce productivity.
Siloed data environments can slow applications and systems by requiring additional steps to retrieve data compared to unified or centralized environments. This introduces latency, meaning when data finally arrives at its downstream use, it’s likely stale and could produce outdated insights.
Latency also creates significant barriers to AI success by limiting models to retrospective analysis rather than real-time decision-making.
Data fragmentation can drive up costs in several ways including the storage costs associated with the upkeep of disparate systems, investment in redundant software and the additional resources needed to integrate new systems. Over time, these increases in operational overhead increase total cost of ownership and slow modernization efforts, including the adoption of newer technologies such as AI.
Data that’s spread across multiple operational systems, public and private clouds, on-premises data centers and servers is more difficult to discover, govern and protect in line with regulatory requirements and privacy policies.
This data sprawl introduces security vulnerabilities by increasing the attack surface for bad actors and creating blind spots: Just because one team has strong data access controls in their platform doesn’t guarantee that same data is protected elsewhere.
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Enterprise AI is becoming more attainable, but most enterprise data environments are still far too fragmented to support it at scale. For instance, 2025 data shows that nearly every organization surveyed planned to deploy advanced AI within the next year, but 58% admitted they don’t have a well-defined data foundation.3
Without a unified environment that provides access to both structured and unstructured data, organizations will struggle to move AI projects into production at the speed and scale required to be competitive.
Here’s why:
Ultimately, enterprise AI is only as strong and as useful as the data behind it: 72% of CEOs go so far as to say that proprietary data is key to unlocking the value of generative AI.4
In a video explaining why data unification matters, Edward Calvesbert, Vice President, Product Management watsonx.data at IBM, further emphasizes the criticality of proprietary data for AI:
“Your organization’s data, it’s your gold mine. It’s what you have that your competitors don’t. So, as organizations are thinking through how they can have more reliable, accurate AI, that starts with having AI-ready data.”
Data fragmentation is often a symptom of rapid digital transformation: Today’s organizations store and create data across an increasingly dispersed and chaotic IT estate. Specific causes of data fragmentation include:
Modern organizations tend to blend multiple public cloud platforms with private cloud infrastructure and legacy systems. While a hybrid multicloud format offers flexibility, scalability and speed, it can severely limit comprehensive data visibility across the business.
Decentralized data infrastructure—including storage, platforms and governance—creates a fragmented environment that is difficult to unify and manage effectively.
It’s not unusual for individual business units to use distinct spreadsheets, tools, dashboards and platforms. But isolated systems can’t easily communicate about their data, especially when there is a mix of legacy and modern tools.
What makes this disconnect particularly problematic is that many of these systems are often working with related or overlapping data—each managing it in isolation, unaware of the others. This separation creates deep data silos, leading to unintentional data hoarding, inconsistencies and redundancies.
Data is the oil that keeps modern businesses competitive. Following this logic, organizations are reserving every data point generated by their sprawl of tools and systems for later use, whether that’s for business intelligence (BI) or machine learning (ML).
But most of this data is unstructured information in PDFs, documents, images and videos. It’s arriving at unprecedented speed and in overwhelming volumes. Traditional data management capabilities struggle to centrally manage this data deluge, which leads to fragmented approaches across the organization.
Data governance helps ensure the quality, security and availability of an organization’s data. Business functions suffer when governance standards, processes, policies and procedures are unclear or weakly enforced.
This ambiguity leads teams to create unique data standards and taxonomies for their individual systems, hindering future information sharing, collaboration and end-to-end visibility.
In practice, unifying enterprise data doesn’t mean organizations must fully aggregate every piece of information into one storage space.
This approach isn’t realistic due to the complexities of hybrid multicloud environments, rising data volumes and the need to consider compliance, security and governance. Instead, the goal of unification should be connecting the right data at the right time to the right people.
Some strategies to solve data fragmentation include:
Data fragmentation isn’t just an IT problem; it’s also a cultural one: 68% of executives view current organizational structures as impediments to realizing AI’s full value.5
Solving it requires a new data mindset towards data stewardship, where all employees view data as a strategic asset. This change involves fostering a data-as-a-product approach where data experiences mirror product experiences. They are accessible, user friendly and deliver measurable value.
Strong data governance helps reduce fragmentation by standardizing and enforcing a framework for how data is created, stored and accessed throughout its lifecycle. Governance strategy may include metadata management, data quality management, data standards and access controls.
However, governance does not exist in isolation; it must be built around real business objectives and roadmaps, with defined stakeholder roles and the technology infrastructure needed to support desired outcomes.
Combining disparate data sources can help solve data fragmentation by creating a centralized data repository. This approach is typically achieved by moving data into a data warehouse or data lake using ETL/ELT pipelines.
Beyond reducing data silos, consolidation provides a unified source of truth that supports consistent access, analysis and decision-making.
Data integration processes combine and transform fragmented data so that it’s readily accessible for business use. Common approaches include ETL/ELT and data replication.
Newer options, such as zero-copy integration, query data where it resides instead of moving it. Integration platform as a service (iPaaS) has also emerged, using application programming interfaces (APIs) to connect systems and data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
A data fabric creates a unified view of data across distributed environments. This modern data architecture uses automation, active metadata, machine learning and APIs to break down silos, manage data assets and streamline data management at scale.
By balancing governance with access, data fabrics help enterprises make better use of their data across multicloud environments while maintaining security and compliance.
AI and ML tools can help solve data fragmentation by automating tasks such as data discovery, integration, classification, cleansing and retrieval. These capabilities are increasingly built into data storage, integration, governance and master data management systems.
AI/ML-enabled tools can also strengthen governance by automatically adding metadata, tracking lineage and applying appropriate access policies, making data that’s dispersed across the organization easier to find, use and protect.
With the right data strategy and tools to reduce data fragmentation, organizations can start to experience tremendous advantages. First, they’ll see accelerated AI deployment and improved decisions. Then in the long term, they’ll have a democratized data ecosystem that continually supports and transforms the enterprise.
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1, 4 The CMO revolution: 5 growth moves to win with AI, IBM Institute for Business Value, June 2025.
2 The 2025 CDO Study: The AI multiplier effect, IBM Institute for Business Value, 12 November 2025.
3 Go further, faster with AI, IBM Institute for Business Value, 09 December 2025.
5 The enterprise in 2030, IBM Institute for Business Value, 16 January 2026.