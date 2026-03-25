What is data fragmentation?

For many organizations, avoiding data fragmentation isn’t easy. The volume of data that enterprises manage is exploding, and much of it is unstructured data. 2025 research found that only 26% of chief data officers are confident their organization can use unstructured data in a way that delivers business value.2

The steady addition of new software as a service (SaaS) tools, cloud platforms and business applications to existing legacy systems also adds complexity to an already complicated environment (a phenomenon commonly referred to as SaaS sprawl).

To achieve unified data, organizations can leverage several strategies, including data integration, consolidation, data governance and data fabric architectures. But combatting data fragmentation also requires a mindset shift—adjusting culture and ways of working to support data as a strategic asset.

There are two types of data fragmentation. This page focuses on the uncontrolled spread of an organization’s data across systems and environments. However, the term can also describe a purposeful database management system (DBMS) and file system performance optimization strategy.