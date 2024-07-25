A data strategy identifies, prioritizes, and aligns business objectives across your organization and its various lines of business. Across multiple business objectives, a data strategy will identify data needs, measures and KPIs, stakeholders, and required data management processes, technology priorities and capabilities.

It is important to regularly review and update your data strategy as your business and priorities change. If you don’t have a data strategy, you should build one – it doesn’t take a long time, but you do need the right stakeholders to contribute.

Once you have a clear understanding of business objectives and data needs, set data governance goals and priorities. For example, an effective data governance program may:

Improve data quality, which can lead to more accurate and reliable decision making

Increase data security to protect sensitive information

Enable compliance and reporting against industry regulations

Improve overall trust and reliability of your data assets

Make data more accessible and usable, which can improve efficiency and productivity.

Clearly defining your goals and objectives will guide the prioritization and development of your data governance program, ultimately driving revenue, cost savings, and customer satisfaction.

Step 2: Secure executive support and essential stakeholders

Identify key stakeholders and roles for the data governance program and who will need to be involved in its execution. This should include employees, managers, IT staff, data architects, and line of business owners, and data custodians within and outside your organization.

An executive sponsor is crucial – an individual who understands the significance and objectives of data governance, recognizes the business value that data governance enables, and who supports the investment required to achieve these outcomes.

With key sponsorship in place, assemble the team to understand the compelling narrative, define what needs to be accomplished, how to raise awareness, and how to build the funding model that will be used to support the implementation of the data governance program.

The following is an example of typical stakeholder levels that may participate in a data governance program: