What is total cost of ownership (TCO)?

Total cost of ownership, or TCO, is a calculation that quantifies the total cost of a product or service over its entire lifecycle. It accounts for direct costs (such as the initial purchase price) and indirect costs (such as time spent adjusting to new systems), as well as for short and long-term costs and cost savings.
In hybrid and cloud-first environments, understanding TCO is essential for aligning technology investments with business outcomes. It enables organizations to move beyond surface-level pricing and uncover the true financial impact of IT decisions.
For example, let’s say an organization is looking to add more data storage, and deciding whether to choose an on-premises solution, add more cloud storage, or some combination of the two.
Purchasing additional in-house servers requires a greater up-front investment in hardware, network infrastructure and data center space. There can also be increased personnel, maintenance, upgrade and electricity costs that come with onsite operation. However, this option can provide greater security and control, qualities with value of their own.
The subscription plans of cloud storage require significantly less up-front investment and also require less overhead—the provider handles hardware maintenance, security, data center operations and more. This solution is also more scalable, an attribute that might be worth a lot to a company that needs such flexibility.
Though the initial cost is lower, there are often additional fees associated with cloud storage, such as monthly expenses based on resource consumption or data egress fees, or upgraded internet packages to accommodate data movement between local systems and the cloud. In both cases, there might be costs associated with data migration (such as the time spent migrating, or migration fees in the case of cloud storage) or the time spent by employees learning new systems.
TCO is a vital calculation for organizations to consider when evaluating IT products and services. Cloud computing, software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and other technologies offer different financial strengths and weaknesses than their on-premises predecessors.
TCO can help businesses determine whether a certain product or service delivers enough business value to warrant its adoption. By providing a more accurate financial picture of a product’s complete cost, TCO can also help improve resource allocation, budget management, vendor evaluation and more.
Factors included in TCO vary based on the specific type of product or service, payment model and other factors. Common costs that factor into TCO include:
The initial acquisition cost of an IT asset can vary dramatically depending on the type of product or service and the type of payment system. But we can loosely categorize these investments into two types: on-premises and off-premises. Let’s look at our data storage example in step-by-step detail.
An on-premises purchase will include the procurement of hardware, such as hard disks, and network attached storage servers, cabling and shelving (storage for storage, so to speak). In this example, installation of both hardware and software would be required. This represents a significant up-front investment.
An off-premises version of this storage purchase might involve a cloud storage solution. This requires no installation, as the actual storage is hosted elsewhere, but would require more initial analysis. What sort of storage is currently in use? Hot storage, which would be accessed frequently, often costs more than cold storage, for infrequently accessed archival storage.
Cloud storage is generally offered through a subscription model rather than a one-time hardware purchase, meaning that the initial cost might be low, but not representative of the actual cost. TCO helps organizations quantify those medium to longer-term costs.
After the initial investment, an organization might have either an array of hard disks and network storage, or with a brand-new cloud storage subscription. Now what?
It’s easy to overlook the costs in time, labor and adjustment that come with initial setup because not all these factors naturally arrive in dollar amounts. For example, it takes time, either for internal employees or an external consultant, to design and create a file system, transfer files over to the new system, and educate existing staff on how to access the files.
In the case of external consultants, that’s a new cost, which can be factored in fairly easily. But if internal employees will be the ones to do the setup, TCO calculations will have to analyze how many hours will be spent on this project rather than other work and quantify that cost.
Sometimes this analysis can come in the form of the fully loaded hourly cost: a thorough accounting of an employee’s hourly rate, benefits, taxes, overhead (like IT equipment and office space), employee training, and even recruitment costs.
Once the new system is up and running, the costs don’t disappear. There are still many costs involved with ongoing operation. In the case of our on-premises storage system, these costs might include more indirect costs such as increased electricity bills, sustainability offsets, extra office space to house servers, the cost of any newly hired staff assigned to maintain the new system, security subscriptions and increased network infrastructure fees.
Operating costs are different for our cloud storage model. The subscription fee never ends, so while the initial cost might be lower, that cost is borne repeatedly. Cloud storage also sometimes comes with egress fees—a charge imposed by cloud storage providers for the removal of data from their cloud. This might include downloading data, connecting it to other applications, or using the data to respond to API calls.
It’s also worth measuring productivity. Do employees find it easier or more difficult to use the new system? Have IT requests for assistance changed? Has data been lost? Detailed employee and IT surveys can shed light on lost productivity, which can improve calculations.
For an on-premises storage solution, maintenance costs might include hardware upgrades, additional storage purchases, repairs and software licenses for additional functionality. Cloud storage solutions require little maintenance, but if any changes need to be made to the initial storage agreement, cost calculations can dramatically change.
It is typically east to add more storage to a cloud solution but such a change often comes with an increase in subscription cost to be paid each month.
In some cases, automation can be used to manage and optimize cloud storage costs. For instance, data lifecycle management (DLM) strategies can automatically move less-used data to cold storage—but this also requires additional setup and, likely, costs associated with the DLM software.
In the case of system outages or lost data, disruption can cause significant monetary damage. It’s important to calculate all potential damages from such an outage. These might include:
TCO measures value throughout the entire lifecycle of a purchase, helping to analyze return on investment (ROI). That includes understanding what happens at the end of a product’s lifespan.
Lifecycle visibility is critical for long-term planning, especially in dynamic environments where services evolve rapidly and vendor lock-in or switching costs can impact future flexibility. In the case of our storage system, an on-premises storage solution can be resold or repurposed to recoup some of the initial outlay, albeit with depreciation.
For cloud storage, this gets more complicated. Cloud storage isn’t purchased; it’s rented. At the end of a data storage lifecycle, an organization might have to pay for data egress and doesn’t own any hardware that can be resold. There’s also potential for the need to switch services at some point. Cloud storage costs can change, or a provider can stop offering a service, two scenarios that might force an organization to start the storage analysis all over again.
The two main types of costs that might arise when calculating total cost of ownership are direct and indirect costs. Both are essential to understanding the actual cost of a particular project, investment or asset.
A direct cost is an easily quantifiable cost for a particular asset, whether that’s a product, service or labor cost. In the context of IT, direct costs might include wages and benefits for staff, hardware purchase prices or subscriptions for services such as cloud storage. Materials, labor and equipment classified as direct costs are easy to trace, might have a variable figure attached to them due to fluctuating markets and are associated with a particular element of product completion.
Tracking and analyzing indirect costs is a differentiator for total cost of ownership calculations. That said, indirect costs can be tricky to quantify.
An indirect cost is a cost that cannot be tied to a specific asset or service. In some cases, indirect costs might include costs—such as rent, support staff wages, utilities and other infrastructure costs—that are shared by both an IT department under TCO analysis and other departments.
Time is also an indirect cost, and one that is particularly difficult to nail down. Transitioning from one service to another with the same upfront price might not appear to have any additional costs associated with it. However, the adjustment period, required training and remediation of any growing-pain errors are all costs of that transition. This is often referred to as an opportunity cost, reflecting the value of that time had it not been used in transition.
The specifics of each of these factors will vary based on the specific purchase, but these factors—initial cost, setup, operating cost, maintenance cost, downtime cost and end-of-life value—are consistent. That said, there is no one-size-fits-all formula for calculating TCO; there are simply too many variables.
One way to roughly calculate TCO is to add up costs (initial, operating, maintenance and downtime) and subtract end-of-life value. Essentially, the actual cost is made up of direct costs, additional costs (including costs of operation), and indirect or hidden costs. This overall cost analysis can help with future purchasing decisions to maximize profitability.
There are different tools to measure TCO for different products and services; for our storage example, most cloud storage providers will offer a TCO calculator to help gauge the total cost of such a product. But there will also always be intangible costs, whether that’s employee satisfaction, learning curve or productivity effects, which can be difficult to factor in. Regular surveys are important to monitor the value of these purchases.
TCO helps leaders consider the full range of potential costs and benefits of a purchase, and this analysis facilitates a stronger assessment of long-term value. Benefits of using TCO methodologies include:
Direct costs are relatively easy to see, but TCO also incorporates indirect and hidden costs. In our storage example, egress fees would qualify as a significant potential cost that won’t necessarily show up in a cursory analysis of upfront costs. For in-house storage solutions, the cost of maintenance and utilities might be a nonobvious, ongoing expenditure.
Calculating TCO promotes transparency and enables teams to more clearly see the true business value of a product or service. In IT, TCO can thus drive an efficiency-minded approach, which focuses on full lifecycle costs and the benefits of efficient asset procurement and management.
Understanding the entire lifecycle cost of a product, including the harder to quantify opportunity costs of change and adoption, enables procurement team decision-makers to make stronger, more objective value-driven decisions. The lure of low upfront costs can be tempting, but TCO reveals a more accurate figure—precision that is invaluable for effective technology business management (TBM).
A full understanding of product cost helps teams improve lifecycle management and strategize around long-term financial performance. TCO forecasting can promote better resource allocation, waste reduction and longer asset lifetimes.