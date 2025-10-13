What is total cost of ownership (TCO)?

In hybrid and cloud-first environments, understanding TCO is essential for aligning technology investments with business outcomes. It enables organizations to move beyond surface-level pricing and uncover the true financial impact of IT decisions.

For example, let’s say an organization is looking to add more data storage, and deciding whether to choose an on-premises solution, add more cloud storage, or some combination of the two.

Purchasing additional in-house servers requires a greater up-front investment in hardware, network infrastructure and data center space. There can also be increased personnel, maintenance, upgrade and electricity costs that come with onsite operation. However, this option can provide greater security and control, qualities with value of their own.

The subscription plans of cloud storage require significantly less up-front investment and also require less overhead—the provider handles hardware maintenance, security, data center operations and more. This solution is also more scalable, an attribute that might be worth a lot to a company that needs such flexibility.

Though the initial cost is lower, there are often additional fees associated with cloud storage, such as monthly expenses based on resource consumption or data egress fees, or upgraded internet packages to accommodate data movement between local systems and the cloud. In both cases, there might be costs associated with data migration (such as the time spent migrating, or migration fees in the case of cloud storage) or the time spent by employees learning new systems.

TCO is a vital calculation for organizations to consider when evaluating IT products and services. Cloud computing, software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and other technologies offer different financial strengths and weaknesses than their on-premises predecessors.



TCO can help businesses determine whether a certain product or service delivers enough business value to warrant its adoption. By providing a more accurate financial picture of a product’s complete cost, TCO can also help improve resource allocation, budget management, vendor evaluation and more.