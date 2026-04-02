Data integration techniques and methods

Data teams stand before mountains of data that could rival Everest itself. And scaling these peaks grows more daunting by the day as the volume and complexity of data shows no signs of slowing.

Today’s enterprise data arrives from distinct sources (such as SaaS applications, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and legacy systems) and is accumulated across a sprawling data storage ecosystem. A large portion of this information is unstructured data—everyday information like emails, PDFs, images, call recordings and chat logs.

Without a comprehensive view, this data is siloed, stale on arrival and largely underutilized. Not to mention, with limited access to large quantities of high-quality data, the race to operationalize artificial intelligence (AI) stalls at the starting line.

Data integration helps alleviate these challenges by combining, aggregating and harmonizing data stored across different sources, in diverse data formats and with varying quality levels. This consolidation delivers unified and coherent information to data consumers that can easily be used for analytics, AI and decision-making purposes.