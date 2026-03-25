WealthAPI is a Germany-based fintech building backend services for real-time, AI-driven financial analytics, including portfolio analysis, cashflow insights, dividend and compliance tracking. This solution is delivered to financial institution partners through a B2B2C model. The platform supports fast, personalized financial journeys that begin with raw account and transaction data and extend to understanding holdings, comparing performance and generating recommendations.

Scalability and stability are key in this use case: infrastructure must be prepared to handle both steady-state workloads and sudden demand spikes. WealthAPI turned to IBM watsonx.data® to handle large workloads of structured data—including vector storage and search—that require high read and write performance at scale. The result was a reduction in response times by up to 80%.