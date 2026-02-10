What is dirty data?

Dirty data is information that is inaccurate, invalid, incomplete or inconsistent, making it unreliable for business use.
Dirty data can take many forms. It may include duplicate records, missing or null values, inconsistent formats, outdated information, invalid entries, broken relationships between records or conflicting definitions across systems.
Data quality issues such as these can occur at any point in the data lifecycle, from initial capture to downstream analysis and distribution. Addressing them is essential because inaccurate or inconsistent inputs can undermine decision accuracy, distort data analytics results, degrade the performance of artificial intelligence (AI) models and increase risk by scaling errors across systems and processes.
Organizations can draw upon a wide range of tools and techniques to clean up dirty data, including data profiling, validation, deduplication, standardization and monitoring. These efforts are even more effective when supported by strong data governance. Governance provides the structure needed to define ownership, establish standards and embed controls that prevent data quality issues from re-emerging and sustain improvements.
Organizations that fail to address dirty data are vulnerable to major financial and operational costs. When teams rely on inaccurate data—often referred to interchangeably as dirty or bad data—they are more likely to make business decisions that are misaligned with reality and market conditions.
These risks are widely recognized: A 2025 IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) report found that 43% of chief operations officers cite data quality as their top data priority.1 And more than a quarter of organizations estimate annual losses exceeding USD 5 million due to poor data quality, according to Forrester.2
Dirty data can also lead to:
Dirty data has a compounding impact on AI systems, including large language models (LLMs). These systems (and their underlying algorithms) learn by identifying statistical patterns across datasets at scale. Therefore, any errors or biases in the datasets can be learned during training and reflected in flawed and misleading outputs during inference. In fact, Gartner predicts that “through 2026, organizations will abandon 60% of AI projects unsupported by AI-ready data.”3
As a result, the importance of high-quality, well-governed data has grown even more pronounced with the rise of AI adoption. Strong data quality practices support more accurate, reliable and trustworthy model outputs. This advantage translates into measurable business impact. Research from the IBV shows that enterprises with large volumes of data trusted by both internal and external stakeholders achieve nearly double the return on investment from their AI capabilities.4
Low-quality data or dirty data, does not spontaneously emerge; it is the outcome of organizational, technical and human factors. The root causes of dirty data can often be traced back to the following sources and practices:
Manual data entry is inherently error‑prone due to repetition, time pressure and cognitive load, which can result in incorrect data such as typos, transposed characters, misread source materials and copy‑paste mistakes. When such human errors are systematic, they can quickly multiply and require an extensive cleaning process.
Data silos can result in dirty data by fragmenting information across departments. When teams maintain isolated datasets without shared standards or coordination, duplicate and misaligned records can proliferate.
Dirty data can flourish in the absence of centralized oversight, defined data ownership, enforceable standards and other hallmarks of strong data governance.
In these conditions, departments capture and manage data inconsistently, resulting in issues that accumulate over time, such as conflicting formats and naming conventions, inconsistent data definitions and unvalidated entries that undermine data reliability.
Integrating data across different, specialized systems can introduce errors through schema mismatches, faulty transformations and incomplete transfers. These risks have increased with cloud and hybrid architectures, where data moves across environments with differing formats and validation rules.
Legacy systems often rely on outdated data models, limited validation and brittle interfaces that no longer align with current business needs. As requirements evolve, these systems accumulate technical debt that forces manual workarounds. It also increases the likelihood of structural data errors, including unflagged outliers that distort reporting and downstream analysis.
When data is accepted without real-time validation—such as range checks, format enforcement, required fields or uniqueness constraints—errors enter systems silently. Once ingested, these defects propagate downstream, becoming harder and more expensive to detect and correct.
Dirty data may reflect organizational priorities rather than technical shortcomings. When speed, volume or short‑term delivery is rewarded over data accuracy and stewardship, error rates often rise and responsibility for maintaining clean data becomes unclear.
Machine learning systems can inadvertently introduce or amplify dirty data. When data scientists train models on flawed, biased or incomplete datasets the model outputs can later be reintegrated as inputs without sufficient validation or oversight.
Cleaning dirty data is a foundational data management practice that combines process, technique, tooling and governance. Data cleansing involves understanding how data is collected from different data sources and managed across its lifecycle; identifying and correcting errors such as duplicate data, inconsistent data, incomplete data; validating the results and embedding controls to sustain reliable data.
Eight of the most common data-cleaning steps include:
A wide variety of data cleaning tools and techniques—some with overlapping capabilities—are designed to address different data quality challenges, use cases and levels of complexity across the data lifecycle:
Fixing dirty data in organizations is about more than addressing isolated issues; it also requires correcting data quality problems embedded in processes, technologies and ownership models.
Data governance provides the organizational framework that helps ensure data is trustworthy and usable across the business by defining policies, roles, processes and tools for managing data throughout its lifecycle. By embedding accountability and controls upstream, governance helps prevent quality issues from recurring and supports sustained improvements in data quality.
In an IBV survey, 54% of executives reported that implementing effective data governance and data management is a priority for their organizations.5
To understand why data governance has become such a critical focus, it helps to clarify what governance does in practice. Governance defines who owns the data, how it must be handled and what rules it must follow in order to be considered reliable data. Consider governance an “air traffic control” system for data: It orchestrates access, quality standards and compliance so that verified data flows to the right users and systems.
A strong data governance framework typically includes:
A governance council or steering committee establishes data strategy, priorities and decision‑making authority across the organization. Data owners are accountable for data quality within specific business domains, while data stewards handle day‑to‑day data quality management and work to standardize data definitions and business rules.
Documented guidelines specify how data should be formatted, named, accessed and protected. These policies also promote consistency, reduce ambiguity and ensure data is handled in a compliant and secure manner.
Ongoing audits and monitoring processes are used to assess data quality, policy compliance and adherence to defined standards over time. These activities help identify issues early, track improvements and provide transparency and accountability for how data is managed and used.
1 2025 CDO Study: The AI multiplier effect, IBM Institute for Business Value, 12 November 2025.
2 Millions lost in 2023 due to poor data quality, potential for billions to be lost with AI without intervention, Forrester, 31 July 2024.
3 Lack of AI-Ready Data Puts AI Projects at Risk, Gartner, 26 February 2025.
4 The CEO’s guide to generative AI, IBM Institute for Business Value, 18 July 2023.
5 Unpublished finding from 2025 CDO Study: The AI multiplier effect, IBM Institute for Business Value, 12 November 2025.