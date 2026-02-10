What is dirty data?

Dirty data can take many forms. It may include duplicate records, missing or null values, inconsistent formats, outdated information, invalid entries, broken relationships between records or conflicting definitions across systems.

Data quality issues such as these can occur at any point in the data lifecycle, from initial capture to downstream analysis and distribution. Addressing them is essential because inaccurate or inconsistent inputs can undermine decision accuracy, distort data analytics results, degrade the performance of artificial intelligence (AI) models and increase risk by scaling errors across systems and processes.

Organizations can draw upon a wide range of tools and techniques to clean up dirty data, including data profiling, validation, deduplication, standardization and monitoring. These efforts are even more effective when supported by strong data governance. Governance provides the structure needed to define ownership, establish standards and embed controls that prevent data quality issues from re-emerging and sustain improvements.