What is data interoperability?

To understand the value and significance of data interoperability, it’s helpful to consider what happens when it’s missing.

Imagine, for instance, a cookbook sitting at the top of a tall bookcase. Some people are able to reach it; others might not even see it, let alone be able to pull it off the shelf.

Those who can reach the cookbook find that its recipes switch back and forth between quantifying ingredients in imperial measurements (such as tablespoons and ounces) and metric units (such as grams and liters).

In this scenario, readers are forced to convert measurements constantly—a time-consuming and tedious experience. And in the process of doing those conversions, there are opportunities to make mistakes, leading to unappetizing results.

These challenges are comparable to those facing organizations in regard to data access and interpretability. But when stakeholders and systems can’t access data or struggle to convert it into usable values, the consequences tend to be greater than a salty soup or a collapsed soufflé.

It means teams can’t leverage key data assets to work together, gain insights, identify problems and seize opportunities.

It means healthcare providers might miss an illuminating detail about a patient’s condition, leading to less effective treatment. It means portfolio managers might remain unaware of a developing market trend, hurting their clients’ investment returns.

It means an agentic AI system might fail to optimize production schedules because recent inventory data is inaccessible. It means first responders from different agencies might have different perceptions of the same situation, hindering successful cooperation in an emergency.

Enter data interoperability.

Through data interoperability, information from different data sources is organized into standard formats for interpretability by and compatibility with different business units and systems. And by ensuring links for data exchanges between systems, data interoperability makes it possible for a wide array of stakeholders to directly access that information.

While data interoperability has long been important—universal product codes (UPCs) for retail and manufacturing data date back to 19731—it’s taken on greater urgency as data-driven decision-making and automation become central to real-world business operations.

Enterprises focused on business intelligence and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives must ensure the right data is available, understandable and usable by the people and systems that need it. Data interoperability helps that happen.