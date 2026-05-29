What is data latency?

Data latency is the time it takes for data to become available and ready for use after it is generated or requested.
The higher the latency, the greater the delay between data generation and availability. Understanding data latency—its magnitude, variability and where it occurs—is important because it can directly affect insight accuracy, decision-making, user experience, automation effectiveness and application performance.
Real-time data is closely tied to data latency. In true real-time data systems, latency is minimized to milliseconds, enabling both humans and AI systems to respond immediately to changing conditions.
Demand for real-time or near real-time data continues to grow as businesses pursue time-sensitive use cases such as customer personalization, fraud detection, supply chain optimization and operational monitoring.
To reduce data latency, teams can adopt real-time data pipelines and data streaming platforms, streamline data processing, minimize batch dependencies and optimize infrastructure to ensure faster data ingestion, processing and delivery.
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Data latency is more than a measure of time delay; it is also a revenue, retention and trust story. When data takes too long to move from its source to end users, it limits their ability to take immediate action. It can also lead to missed opportunities, inefficient business operations and diminished customer experiences.
Low latency is especially useful as organizations are under growing pressure to operate at ever-increasing speeds, enabling faster data processing and real-time responsiveness across connected systems.
However, only 39.2% of surveyed organizations report outperforming peers on timeliness metrics such as data latency and freshness. The majority are either on par or lagging, according to research from IBM’s Institute for Business Value.1
The importance of timeliness also extends to the quality of decisions enabled by data. In most business environments, stale data is effectively useless data. It is no longer capable of supporting accurate insights or real-time decisions by humans or AI agents.
To understand the criticality of low latency, it’s helpful to examine how high latency can adversely affect enterprises and consumers. For example:
Delayed transaction data can slow fraud detection, creating bottlenecks that increase the risk of losses and compliance issues, such as in mobile banking or payment apps where real-time processing and accurate data visualization are expected.
Delays in patient monitoring data can hinder data analysis and slow response times in critical care, potentially impacting patient outcomes when immediate intervention is required.
Internet of Things (IoT) sensors are designed to monitor equipment in real time. High latency would slow down anomaly detection and prevent rapid responses to equipment failure.
High latency in inventory, pricing or personalization data can lead to inaccurate product availability, delayed recommendations and slow load times during browsing or checkout experiences. This can result in abandoned carts and lost sales.
Latency issues in internet connection environments can delay incident response and slow access to cloud applications. They can also disrupt real-time services such as video conferencing and degrade user experiences. The results are increased downtime, higher operational costs, reduced productivity and lower customer satisfaction.
AI agents—autonomous agents that take proactive actions—depend on low data latency. High latency can delay how algorithms process events, disrupt real-time decision-making and reduce the accuracy and reliability of agent actions in dynamic environments.
Acceptable data latency is determined by the use case, business impact and decision speed required, rather than a single universal threshold. In general, latency is “acceptable” when data arrives quickly enough to support the intended action without degrading outcomes.
For real-time or operational scenarios such as fraud detection, predictive maintenance or automated decision systems, acceptable latency is typically measured in milliseconds to seconds.2 In these contexts, low-latency data is critical for high-performance systems, where even small delays can reduce effectiveness or introduce risk.
In contrast, for strategic analytics or periodic reporting, latency measured in minutes, hours or even days may still be acceptable, since decisions are less time-sensitive and based on aggregated insights rather than immediate events.3
Data latency is generally measured by calculating the amount of time or time difference between when data is generated and when it becomes available for downstream use, such as analytics, storage or real-time decision-making.
It can be measured in various units such as seconds, milliseconds and nanoseconds, depending on the system and application.4
The first step is to define consistent reference points across the data pipelines.5 Modern data systems capture timestamps at multiple stages of the data lifecycle, including:
By comparing these timestamps, teams can calculate different forms of latency:
In distributed and streaming systems, additional complexities such as clock skew (differences in time across system clocks), out-of-order events and windowing strategies (grouping events into time intervals) should also be considered.6,7
To address these challenges, many systems rely on watermarking and synchronized clocks to ensure accurate latency measurement and event ordering.
By instrumenting pipelines with detailed timestamp logging and monitoring these latency components, teams can identify bottlenecks, enforce service-level objectives (SLOs) and optimize performance across each stage of the data lifecycle.
While network latency and data latency both relate to delays, they measure different stages of how data moves and becomes usable within modern digital environments. The key difference is scope and perspective.
Network latency measures how fast data travels, while data latency measures how fast data becomes available or useful. In other words, even if network latency is low, overall data latency can still be high if there are delays in processing or making the data available to users.
Aspect
Network Latency
Data Latency
Definition
Time it takes for a data packet (small units of data) to travel between two points across a network
Time between when data is generated or requested and when it becomes available
What it measures
Speed of data transmission, such as the time it takes for data to travel from a device to a server and back (round-trip time, or RTT)
End-to-end delay from data creation to availability
Key factors
Distance, network infrastructure, network congestion, routing paths
Data ingestion, processing, storage, delivery systems (plus network latency)
Scope
Narrow (network transport only)
Broad (includes multiple stages beyond network transport)
Example
Time for a data packet to travel from a browser to a web server and return
Time for data to be generated, processed, stored and delivered to a dashboard
Data latency is typically caused by a combination of factors across the entire data lifecycle, from data collection and processing to storage, access and network transmission. The most common elements fall into three categories:
Data pipeline delays can occur at several stages across the data pipeline. Key contributors to these delays include:
Limitations in the systems that store, process and transmit data can also contribute to latency. Common causes are as follows:
Latency can also stem from the way systems and architectures are designed. Examples include:
Organizations can minimize data latency through targeted architectural and operational strategies that accelerate data flow, including:
The following components play a key role in reducing latency within these architectures:
Infrastructure optimization helps reduce latency by improving the performance of storage, processing and network systems:
The following approaches help keep data closer to where it is generated and used:
Key approaches to simplify and streamline data sharing include:
How data streaming platforms provide a competitive edge.
How WealthAPI builds AI-ready financial intelligence pipelines with IBM watsonx.data
Deploying and managing Apache Kafka® for enterprise use cases is fraught with difficulty.
Stream, connect, process and govern your data, designed by the original co-creators of Apache Kafka®.
Deliver AI-ready, quality data with automated profiling, cleansing and monitoring.
Successfully scale AI with the right strategy, data, security and governance in place.
1 Unpublished survey data, “Chief data officer study 2025,” IBM Institute for Business Value, Accessed 22 May 2026
2 “WEX Puts Fraud Detection on a 500-Millisecond Clock,” PYMNTS, 1 May 2026
3 “Data Latency,” NASA EarthData
4 “Latency and Throughput in System Design,” Geeks for Geeks, 11 April 2026
5 “How to measure Data Timeliness, Freshness, and Staleness Metrics,” DQOps, 22 July 2025
6 “Procedure 7: testing for time-of-day clock skew,” IBM documentation, 14 May 2025
7 “Developing stream processing applications with event time,” IBM documentation, 1 March 2021
8 “Top 10 use cases for getting started with data streaming,” IBM ebook