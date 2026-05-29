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What is data latency?

By Judith Aquino , Alexandra Jonker

Data latency, defined

Data latency is the time it takes for data to become available and ready for use after it is generated or requested.

The higher the latency, the greater the delay between data generation and availability. Understanding data latency—its magnitude, variability and where it occurs—is important because it can directly affect insight accuracy, decision-making, user experience, automation effectiveness and application performance.

Real-time data is closely tied to data latency. In true real-time data systems, latency is minimized to milliseconds, enabling both humans and AI systems to respond immediately to changing conditions.

Demand for real-time or near real-time data continues to grow as businesses pursue time-sensitive use cases such as customer personalization, fraud detection, supply chain optimization and operational monitoring.

To reduce data latency, teams can adopt real-time data pipelines and data streaming platforms, streamline data processing, minimize batch dependencies and optimize infrastructure to ensure faster data ingestion, processing and delivery. 

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Why does data latency matter?

Data latency is more than a measure of time delay; it is also a revenue, retention and trust story. When data takes too long to move from its source to end users, it limits their ability to take immediate action. It can also lead to missed opportunities, inefficient business operations and diminished customer experiences.

Low latency is especially useful as organizations are under growing pressure to operate at ever-increasing speeds, enabling faster data processing and real-time responsiveness across connected systems.

However, only 39.2% of surveyed organizations report outperforming peers on timeliness metrics such as data latency and freshness. The majority are either on par or lagging, according to research from IBM’s Institute for Business Value.1

The importance of timeliness also extends to the quality of decisions enabled by data. In most business environments, stale data is effectively useless data. It is no longer capable of supporting accurate insights or real-time decisions by humans or AI agents.

What are the real-world impacts of high data latency?

To understand the criticality of low latency, it’s helpful to examine how high latency can adversely affect enterprises and consumers. For example:

Financial services

Delayed transaction data can slow fraud detection, creating bottlenecks that increase the risk of losses and compliance issues, such as in mobile banking or payment apps where real-time processing and accurate data visualization are expected.
Healthcare

Delays in patient monitoring data can hinder data analysis and slow response times in critical care, potentially impacting patient outcomes when immediate intervention is required.
Connected manufacturing

Internet of Things (IoT) sensors are designed to monitor equipment in real time. High latency would slow down anomaly detection and prevent rapid responses to equipment failure.
E-commerce

High latency in inventory, pricing or personalization data can lead to inaccurate product availability, delayed recommendations and slow load times during browsing or checkout experiences. This can result in abandoned carts and lost sales.
IT operations, incident response and digital services

Latency issues in internet connection environments can delay incident response and slow access to cloud applications. They can also disrupt real-time services such as video conferencing and degrade user experiences. The results are increased downtime, higher operational costs, reduced productivity and lower customer satisfaction.
Agentic AI

AI agents—autonomous agents that take proactive actions—depend on low data latency. High latency can delay how algorithms process events, disrupt real-time decision-making and reduce the accuracy and reliability of agent actions in dynamic environments.
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What is acceptable data latency?

Acceptable data latency is determined by the use case, business impact and decision speed required, rather than a single universal threshold. In general, latency is “acceptable” when data arrives quickly enough to support the intended action without degrading outcomes.

For real-time or operational scenarios such as fraud detection, predictive maintenance or automated decision systems, acceptable latency is typically measured in milliseconds to seconds.2 In these contexts, low-latency data is critical for high-performance systems, where even small delays can reduce effectiveness or introduce risk.

In contrast, for strategic analytics or periodic reporting, latency measured in minutes, hours or even days may still be acceptable, since decisions are less time-sensitive and based on aggregated insights rather than immediate events.3

How to measure data latency

Data latency is generally measured by calculating the amount of time or time difference between when data is generated and when it becomes available for downstream use, such as analytics, storage or real-time decision-making.

It can be measured in various units such as seconds, milliseconds and nanoseconds, depending on the system and application.4

The first step is to define consistent reference points across the data pipelines.5 Modern data systems capture timestamps at multiple stages of the data lifecycle, including:

  • Event time: When the data is originally generated at the source system

  • Ingestion time: When the data is received by the data pipeline or streaming platform, such as Apache Kafka or AWS Kinesis

  • Processing time: When the data is transformed, enriched or computed within processing frameworks (Spark, Flink)

  • Delivery or availability time: When the data is written to its destination system and becomes accessible in a system such as a data warehouse or database

By comparing these timestamps, teams can calculate different forms of latency:

  • End-to-end latency: The total delay from data generation to availability

  • Ingestion latency: The delay in data collection and transfer

  • Processing delay: The time spent transforming or computing on the data

  • Serving delay: The delay in storage systems or query layers before data becomes usable

In distributed and streaming systems, additional complexities such as clock skew (differences in time across system clocks), out-of-order events and windowing strategies (grouping events into time intervals) should also be considered.6,7

To address these challenges, many systems rely on watermarking and synchronized clocks to ensure accurate latency measurement and event ordering.

By instrumenting pipelines with detailed timestamp logging and monitoring these latency components, teams can identify bottlenecks, enforce service-level objectives (SLOs) and optimize performance across each stage of the data lifecycle.

What is the difference between network latency and data latency?

While network latency and data latency both relate to delays, they measure different stages of how data moves and becomes usable within modern digital environments. The key difference is scope and perspective.

Network latency measures how fast data travels, while data latency measures how fast data becomes available or useful. In other words, even if network latency is low, overall data latency can still be high if there are delays in processing or making the data available to users.

Aspect

Network Latency

Data Latency

Definition

Time it takes for a data packet (small units of data) to travel between two points across a network

 

Time between when data is generated or requested and when it becomes available

What it measures

Speed of data transmission, such as the time it takes for data to travel from a device to a server and back (round-trip time, or RTT)

End-to-end delay from data creation to availability

Key factors

Distance, network infrastructure, network congestion, routing paths

Data ingestion, processing, storage, delivery systems (plus network latency)

Scope

Narrow (network transport only)

Broad (includes multiple stages beyond network transport)

Example

Time for a data packet to travel from a browser to a web server and return

Time for data to be generated, processed, stored and delivered to a dashboard

What causes data latency?

Data latency is typically caused by a combination of factors across the entire data lifecycle, from data collection and processing to storage, access and network transmission. The most common elements fall into three categories:

  • Data pipeline delays
  • Infrastructure constraints
  • System design factors

Data pipeline delays

Data pipeline delays can occur at several stages across the data pipeline. Key contributors to these delays include:

  • Batch processing and delayed ingestion: Batch processing introduces latency because data is collected and processed at scheduled intervals rather than in real time. In other words, data could sit idle until the next batch cycle begins, delaying availability for analysis.

  • Data transformation and processing bottlenecks: Data oftentimes requires cleaning, enrichment and transformation before it can be used. Complex transformation or poorly optimized workflows can significantly slow down throughput. When pipelines are not scalable, even small increases in data volume can cause noticeable lag.

  • Excessive data movement: Moving data between systems, regions or platforms can also introduce latency due to transfer time and potential queuing. Each additional handoff increases the likelihood of delays, especially in distributed environments.  

Infrastructure constraints

Limitations in the systems that store, process and transmit data can also contribute to latency. Common causes are as follows:

  • Storage performance limitations: Slow storage systems can delay both data ingestion and retrieval processes. If read/write speeds are limited or storage is heavily utilized, queries and updates take longer to complete. As a result, a bottleneck can form that affects downstream applications relying on timely data access.

  • Network latency and bandwidth limitations: Data commonly travels across networks and limited bandwidth or high latency can slow this transmission. Congested networks or long geographic distances between systems increase the time it takes for data to move. These delays are especially impactful in real-time or near-real-time applications.

  • Database access delays: Databases can become slow due to inefficient queries, lack of indexing or high concurrency demands. For example, when multiple users or applications compete for access, response times can increase significantly. Additionally, poor database design or maintenance can further exacerbate these delays.

System design factors

Latency can also stem from the way systems and architectures are designed. Examples include:

  • Legacy and batch-oriented architectures: Older systems might excel at processing large-scale batch operations and provide exceptional stability and security, but are rarely optimized for low-latency performance.

  • Large-scale and complex workloads: Systems handling massive volumes of data or highly complex operations usually experience increased processing times. As scale and complexity grow, resource demands also increase, which can introduce latency if not managed properly. For example, large language models (LLMs) can add latency due to the significant compute required for inference, especially when processing long prompts or generating lengthy responses in real time.

  • Data silos and fragmented systems: When data is stored across multiple disconnected systems, accessing and integrating it becomes slower and more complicated. Each system might have its own access methods and formats, which add up during analysis.

How to reduce data latency

Organizations can minimize data latency through targeted architectural and operational strategies that accelerate data flow, including:

  • Adopting real-time and streaming architectures
  • Optimizing infrastructure performance
  • Reducing unnecessary data movement
  • Improving data access and integration

Adopting real-time and streaming architectures

The following components play a key role in reducing latency within these architectures: 

  • Streaming data pipelines: Implementing streaming data pipelines that continuously ingest and process data as it is generated is one of the most effective methods for reducing latency.8 Unlike batch-based systems, streaming architectures allow insights to be produced in near real time. This approach is useful in scenarios that entail fast decision-making and responsive applications, such as fraud detection, monitoring systems and personalized user experiences.

  • Event streaming platforms: Streaming and event-processing platforms such as Apache Kafka, AWS Kinesis and IBM Event Streams enable these architectures by supporting high-throughput, low-latency data ingestion and event-driven processing.

  • Incremental processing and updates: In addition, leveraging incremental processing and updates allows only new or changed data to be processed, rather than reprocessing entire datasets. This approach lowers computational overhead and accelerates the delivery of fresh insights.

Optimizing infrastructure performance

Infrastructure optimization helps reduce latency by improving the performance of storage, processing and network systems:

  • High-performance storage and databases: Optimizing storage and database performance can help improve data access speed and overall system responsiveness. This includes using SSDs for faster read/write operations, in-memory databases and caching technologies such as Redis to accelerate real-time data access.

    Modern data platforms such as IBM Db2 (including Db2 Warehouse) enable scalable, high-performance analytics with minimal latency, while flexible databases such as MongoDB support rapid data retrieval for operational workloads. Additionally, query optimization, indexing and caching can further enhance performance by minimizing the time required to retrieve frequently accessed data.

  • Network optimization: Improving network performance helps speed up data transfer between systems and users. Techniques such as bandwidth management, traffic prioritization and reducing network hops can improve transmission efficiency. A well-optimized network minimizes delays and supports consistent, low-latency data delivery across environments.

  • Edge and distributed computing: Edge and distributed computing approaches can help reduce latency by bringing processing closer to where data is generated and consumed. Technologies such as content delivery networks (CDNs), edge computing platforms and distributed cloud architectures reduce latency by minimizing the physical distance data must travel.

    By processing data closer to users, systems can avoid delays associated with centralized data centers. Distributed architectures also spread workloads across multiple nodes, improving performance and resilience while supporting faster data processing.

Reducing unnecessary data movement

The following approaches help keep data closer to where it is generated and used: 

  • Data processing at the source: Processing data at the source can limit delays caused by transferring large volumes of data across systems. Techniques such as edge processing allow computations to occur close to where data is generated, improving responsiveness. Early validation and enrichment further prepare data for use, while reduced transmission overhead minimizes the time and resources required to move data.

  • Zero-copy and lakehouse architectures: Zero-copy and lakehouse architectures help streamline data access by minimizing the need to duplicate or move data between systems. Platforms such as Snowflake and IBM watsonx.data, for example, support shared low-copy or zero-copy data access patterns, enabling multiple workloads to access the same underlying data without replication. These approaches allow different tools and workloads to operate on shared data efficiently, eliminating redundant transfers and improving data availability for analytics and applications.

Improving data access and integration

Key approaches to simplify and streamline data sharing include:

  • Unified data architectures: Adopting unified data architectures can assist in centralizing data access and streamlining how information is managed across systems. By providing a single, consistent view of data, these architectures simplify integration and improve accessibility for analytics and applications. This approach supports faster query performance and more efficient data retrieval.

  • Eliminating data silos: Eliminating data silos goes a long way in removing barriers that prevent seamless data sharing across an organization. When data is fragmented across disconnected systems, it can slow down access and complicate integration efforts. Bringing data together into connected environments—leveraging distributed cloud architectures and integrated data platforms—enables more efficient workflows and quicker access to insights.

Authors

Judith Aquino

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Alexandra Jonker

Staff Editor

IBM Think

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Resources

Turning Data Into Business Value in the Age of AI

How data streaming platforms provide a competitive edge.
Real-time advising needs real-time data

How WealthAPI builds AI-ready financial intelligence pipelines with IBM watsonx.data
The Top 6 Reasons Kafka Projects Fail

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Footnotes

Unpublished survey data, “Chief data officer study 2025,” IBM Institute for Business Value, Accessed 22 May 2026
“WEX Puts Fraud Detection on a 500-Millisecond Clock,” PYMNTS, 1 May 2026
3 “Data Latency,” NASA EarthData
4 “Latency and Throughput in System Design,” Geeks for Geeks, 11 April 2026
5How to measure Data Timeliness, Freshness, and Staleness Metrics,” DQOps, 22 July 2025
6 “Procedure 7: testing for time-of-day clock skew,” IBM documentation, 14 May 2025
7Developing stream processing applications with event time,” IBM documentation, 1 March 2021
8Top 10 use cases for getting started with data streaming,” IBM ebook