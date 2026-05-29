What is data latency?

The higher the latency, the greater the delay between data generation and availability. Understanding data latency—its magnitude, variability and where it occurs—is important because it can directly affect insight accuracy, decision-making, user experience, automation effectiveness and application performance.



Real-time data is closely tied to data latency. In true real-time data systems, latency is minimized to milliseconds, enabling both humans and AI systems to respond immediately to changing conditions.

Demand for real-time or near real-time data continues to grow as businesses pursue time-sensitive use cases such as customer personalization, fraud detection, supply chain optimization and operational monitoring.



To reduce data latency, teams can adopt real-time data pipelines and data streaming platforms, streamline data processing, minimize batch dependencies and optimize infrastructure to ensure faster data ingestion, processing and delivery.