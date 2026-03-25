What is data retrieval?

Smart decision-making happens when organizations can cull insights from high-quality data.

But before analysis can take place, organizations must access that data. This task can be especially challenging when the data resides within a large dataset or vast data estate, such as an expansive scientific research database or a sprawling hybrid multicloud storage system.

Explosive data growth intensifies these challenges: More than 400 million terabytes of data are created each day, according to some estimates, while enterprises themselves often manage one petabyte of data or more.1

Advances in artificial intelligence have also changed enterprise data needs. AI workflows require fast data access, including access to large volumes of unstructured data.

Historically, data retrieval processes focused on queries from structured sources such as relational database management systems. However, rather than use time-intensive, manual approaches to comb through today’s massive internal and external data sources, organizations turn to modern data retrieval. This approach uses technologies such as vector databases and retrieval augmented generation to satisfy demand for data that resides outside internal, relational databases.

Agentic RAG, in particular, has proven especially powerful in meeting this demand. David Levy, an Advisory Technology Engineer for Client Engineering at IBM, explained agentic RAG’s capabilities in a presentation for IBM Technology.

“Agentic RAG is an evolution in how we enhance the RAG pipeline by moving beyond simple response generation to more intelligent decision-making. By allowing an agent to choose the best data sources and potentially even incorporate external information, like real-time data or third-party services, we can create a pipeline that’s more responsive, more accurate and more adaptable,” Levy said.

The result? Enterprises and other organizations can take greater advantage of their own structured and unstructured enterprise data as well as the growing volumes of data produced outside their ecosystems. They’re empowered to access the precise data they need when they need it, enabling analytics and data-driven insights that drive better business outcomes.