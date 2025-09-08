Healthcare service provider transforms its data and workflows with the help of gen AI
An esteemed services provider to healthcare facilities has always been recognized for its commitment to customer service and efficient operations. However, it faced significant challenges due to the fragmented nature of its corporate wide data, inefficient workflows and lack of real-time insights.
With a large document repository and complex, high-volume of compliance data, its management spent countless hours searching for critical information on disparate systems and repositories that couldn’t be accessed in a coordinated manner. The complexity of workflows also made extracting meaningful insights nearly impossible, directly impacting the company’s ability to deliver its services efficiently, while being complaint to healthcare standards. These processes resulted in slow decision-making and potential compliance risks.
It was time for a change.
To tackle these challenges, the healthcare services provider turned to C-Metric, an IBM Silver Business Partner, to apply their AI virtual assistant solution, Aivio.
Built with the IBM® watsonx Assistant® virtual assistant, Aivio offers advanced natural language processing (NLP) capabilities to enable seamless interaction and contextually relevant responses. Operational management and executives can easily interact with the virtual assistant to retrieve specific data—even in vast document repositories—eliminating the need for manual searches. The solution integrates with existing systems through secured APIs and role-based access. This method helps ensure data privacy in an industry that requires it to be compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC2) frameworks. Moreover, Aivio’s analyzer for Microsoft Excel streamlines large dataset analysis, identifying action items for the teams responsible.
The scalability and cloud readiness of Aivio provides flexible deployment on IBM Cloud®, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure or in on-premises environments. In addition to using watsonx Assistant, the client uses IBM watsonx.ai®, an enterprise-grade AI studio, that deploys IBM Granite® foundation models to generate detailed, context-aware responses. The solution also includes the IBM Watson® Discovery document understanding platform, which applies retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to improve comprehension and relevance. Together, these technologies provide the foundation for Aivio’s AI-powered search, conversational capabilities and enterprise-grade security.
Overall, Aivio proved to be a successful solution for the healthcare services provider’s digital transformation, positioning it for long-term scalability, regulatory compliance and enhanced profitability.
The healthcare services provider has experienced a transformative shift in its operations. Aivio has significantly streamlined data retrieval, providing employees access to critical information in a fraction of the time previously required. The integration of the virtual assistant has also led to a remarkable 99% reduction in data errors, thanks to automated data validation and processing. This integration has helped ensure the accuracy of reports and analytics, thereby enhancing the quality of patient care.
Furthermore, the company achieved a significant ROI, including a 40% reduction in operational costs, 85% faster data access, USD 150 thousand annual cost savings and over USD 250 thousand in additional annual revenue.
Looking ahead, the healthcare provider plans to further use Aivio’s capabilities to drive innovation and improve patient care. The company is exploring the integration of Aivio with additional data sources and workflows, aiming to unlock even more value from its AI-powered solution. With C-Metric and IBM as trusted partners, the healthcare provider is poised to continue its digital transformation journey, harnessing the power of AI to redefine healthcare delivery.
C-Metric (link resides outside of ibm.com), an IBM Silver Business Partner, was founded in 1995 and has established offices in the USA and India. Over the past 29 years, C-Metric has successfully provided technology automation and back-office solutions to various industries.
Discover how the IBM watsonx® portfolio of AI products can streamline data access, enhance decision-making and boost operational efficiency.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2025. IBM, the IBM logo, Granite, IBM Cloud, IBM Watson, IBM watsonx, watsonx.ai, and watsonx Assistant are trademarks or registered trademarks of IBM Corp., in the U.S. and/or other countries.
Microsoft is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States, other countries, or both.
Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.