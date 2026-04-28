What is a data contract?

Data contracts are formal agreements between data producers and data consumers that define the quality, structure, semantics and availability of data. The creation and enforcement of these agreements can help enterprises strengthen their data-driven decision-making.

Like traditional business contracts, data contracts include terms and conditions governing what’s being delivered from one party to another. In a data contract, this can include components such as data quality rules, schema definitions, service level agreements, data producer information and server information.

However, where data contracts truly differ is that they are written in code; therefore, the agreements are enforceable through automation rather than manual processes.

The impact of data contracts on data engineering has been compared to the impact of application programming interfaces (APIs) on software development. APIs define rules that enable software applications to communicate with each other, while data contracts define rules that enable data consumers to successfully integrate and use data from various sources.

And, just as APIs are credited with improving productivity and accelerating innovation in software development, the successful implementation of data contracts can yield an array of benefits to enterprises and data users.

The most critical of these is the prevention of data pipeline failures: Without data contracts, upstream changes in data production can result in disastrous consequences for downstream users. Data contracts can ensure such breaking changes are identified and addressed before they impact data consumers.

Other benefits of data contracts include improvements to data quality, data governance and scalability. Data contracts also provide foundational support to data products and data mesh architectures that enable business users to find and unlock value from data across the organization.

There are a variety of tools and platforms that help businesses define and enforce data contracts, including data quality tools and data governance platforms.