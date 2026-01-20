What is data optimization?

Data optimization encompasses a broad range of data management techniques. It includes strategies for streamlining data cleaning, storage, transformation and processing, alongside those for optimizing queries. By successfully optimizing data, organizations can experience more informed decision-making, establish more cost-effective business operations and support scalable artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.
As enterprises increasingly focus on optimizing their data estates, many are deploying AI-driven solutions to enhance data optimization processes. These solutions include AI-powered data cleaning tools, data governance and observability software, hybrid cloud storage solutions and data lakehouse platforms.
While access to high-quality and relevant data has always been important for reliable analytics and better decision-making, it takes on additional urgency in the modern data landscape. The reasons are threefold: data volume, complexity and AI-related competitive pressure.
Organizations today contend with data volumes that are orders of magnitude greater than what was available through most of human history: One 2024 global study of organizations of varying sizes found that nearly two-thirds managed at least one petabyte of data.1
Much of that data is big data: massive datasets in various formats, including structured, semi-structured and unstructured data. Unstructured data, notably, doesn’t easily conform to the fixed schemas of relational databases, meaning conventional tools and methods typically can’t be used for unstructured data processing and analysis.
At the same time, enterprises are under pressure to harness AI-ready data—high-quality, accessible and trusted information that organizations can confidently use for artificial intelligence training and initiatives.
But most companies don’t have AI-ready data yet: According to a 2024 survey from the IBM Institute for Business Value, only 29% of technology leaders strongly agree that their enterprise data meets key standards for efficiently scaling generative AI.2
Deriving value from massive and complex datasets while also ensuring AI readiness requires the right tools, infrastructure and data management strategies. However, enterprises usually can’t afford infinite compute and storage resources. They must balance efforts to unlock value with measures designed to maximize efficiency and return on investment.
Data optimization helps them do it.
Through data optimization, organizations can improve both the performance and the efficiency of data workflows. Various data optimization techniques help enterprises elevate the quality and accessibility of their data—while also reducing the burden that storage and processing places on their resources and budgets.
Data optimization can help organizations address challenges in their data pipelines and budgets. The benefits of data optimization include:
Data optimization improves data quality, helping enterprises make better data-driven decisions and support training for high-performance AI and machine learning models. “Enterprise AI at scale is finally within reach,” IBM Vice President and Chief Data Officer Ed Lovely said in a recent IBV report. “The technology is ready—as long as organizations can feed it the right data.”
An estimated 68% of enterprise data goes unused, largely because it’s trapped in data silos or simply too difficult to interpret. Data organized through data optimization techniques is more easily accessible by stakeholders, ranging from data teams to business users. This helps enable more employees to generate insights and support strategic decisions across an enterprise.
Accessing and processing the right data fast is critical for real-time data analytics and decision-making. But data volumes can slow system performance and query speeds. Data optimization techniques promote accelerated retrieval and faster processing. In addition, faster performance can accelerate customer service, improving the customer experience.
Data processing and storage can be expensive and difficult to plan. According to a 2025 survey, 62% of business leaders said their organizations exceeded their cloud storage budgets the year before.3 Data optimization includes strategies for managing datasets, compute and storage resources to reduce costs.
Better management of compute and storage doesn’t just minimize costs; the resources saved through data optimization can be allocated to support scale for data-driven initiatives and innovation. These savings could remove a major obstacle for business leaders intent on implementing more sophisticated data strategies: According to a 2025 survey, “resource constraints” was a top challenge facing CDOs.4
Improved data quality through data optimization means greater accuracy and timeliness, which are often part of regulatory requirements such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It also helps prevent unnecessary storage of redundant records, mitigating security risks.
Data optimization techniques help improve the usability and efficiency of data workloads at key points in the data lifecycle—such as data storage, data transformation and data usage.
Data storage optimization includes reducing the storage space required for data tables and indexes. It also encompasses strategies for using different storage options to distribute data more efficiently and cost effectively.
Significant data quality improvement occurs during successfully executed data transformation and data cleaning processes.
Data transformation is the conversion of raw data into a unified format and structure. The first step of data transformation is data cleaning. Also called data cleansing or data scrubbing, this is the identification and correction of errors and inconsistencies in datasets.
Key data cleaning techniques include:
To address poor data quality in AI model training, researchers often turn to additional measures for improving the quality of training datasets, including data augmentation and synthetic data generation.
Metadata management is the organization and use of metadata to improve the accessibility and quality of data.
Examples of metadata include:
Query optimization speeds the execution of queries (the retrieval and manipulation of data) in SQL and NoSQL databases while minimizing the use of resources such as memory and CPU. While query optimization techniques vary depending on the type of database, common ones include:
Choosing the right, fit-for-purpose query engine can also be a key component of query optimization—that’s because different engines may be better suited to different data workloads. For example, Presto C++ can be used for high-performance, low-latency queries on large datasets, while Spark works well for complex, distributed tasks.
Other techniques deployed for data optimization include parallel processing (breaking down data processing tasks into smaller parts to be performed simultaneously on multiple processors); rules-based access control, or RBAC (limiting access to sensitive data, which helps prevent accidental data loss and intentional data breaches); and data visualization (the graphical representation of data to aid in data analysis).
Data optimization can be considered a component of data management, or it can be viewed as a complementary practice. Ultimately, what matters is that data optimization enables more effective data management by improving the quality and accessibility of the data being managed.
Data governance is a data management discipline that helps ensure data integrity and data security by defining and implementing policies, quality standards and procedures for data collection, ownership, storage, processing and use. As such, it can support various data optimization techniques.
For example, an organization’s data governance program may establish data quality metrics to measure progress toward improving data quality and set data retention policies that help optimize data storage.
Tools for data optimization range from targeted solutions to comprehensive platforms, typically featuring AI-powered components that reduce manual processes and support operational efficiency.
AI-powered data cleaning tools can automatically identify patterns, anomalies and inconsistencies in source data. Rule-based or learned AI models can also consolidate or eliminate duplicates by deciding which record should “survive” based on accuracy, recency or reliability. AI models can automate the creation and enforcement of data cleaning rules by learning from historical corrections and user feedback.
Data observability tools enable automated monitoring, triage alerting, root cause analysis, data lineage and service level agreement (SLA) tracking, which helps practitioners understand end-to-end data quality. Such tools allow teams to detect issues such as missing values, duplicate records or inconsistent formats early on before they affect downstream dependencies, leading to faster troubleshooting and issue resolution.
Data governance tools help enterprises enforce the policies set through data governance programs, including policies supporting data optimization. Common capabilities of data governance solutions include the automatic discovery and classification of data, the enforcement of data protection rules and role-based access controls, and features to support data privacy and compliance requirements.
Hybrid cloud solutions offer a “mix-and-match” approach to data storage, with public cloud platforms, private cloud environments and on-premises infrastructure available to help organizations store data in a flexible, scalable and cost-optimized manner.
Organizations can choose the best, most cost-effective storage option to meet their business needs and transfer data workloads as necessary. Hybrid multicloud approaches offer additional flexibility, as enterprises can use services from more than one cloud provider.
A data lakehouse is a data platform that combines the flexible data storage of data lakes with the high-performance analytics capabilities of data warehouses. Data lakehouses use cloud object storage for fast, low-cost storage across a broad range of data types.
Additionally, their hybrid architecture eliminates the need to maintain multiple data storage systems, making them less expensive to operate. Features of leading solutions include multiple query engines for efficient query execution and integrated capabilities for data governance, data cleaning and observability.
Data optimization strategies and tools can improve efficiency and performance in a range of fields and industries.
