What is data optimization?

While access to high-quality and relevant data has always been important for reliable analytics and better decision-making, it takes on additional urgency in the modern data landscape. The reasons are threefold: data volume, complexity and AI-related competitive pressure.

Organizations today contend with data volumes that are orders of magnitude greater than what was available through most of human history: One 2024 global study of organizations of varying sizes found that nearly two-thirds managed at least one petabyte of data.1

Much of that data is big data: massive datasets in various formats, including structured, semi-structured and unstructured data. Unstructured data, notably, doesn’t easily conform to the fixed schemas of relational databases, meaning conventional tools and methods typically can’t be used for unstructured data processing and analysis.

At the same time, enterprises are under pressure to harness AI-ready data—high-quality, accessible and trusted information that organizations can confidently use for artificial intelligence training and initiatives.

But most companies don’t have AI-ready data yet: According to a 2024 survey from the IBM Institute for Business Value, only 29% of technology leaders strongly agree that their enterprise data meets key standards for efficiently scaling generative AI.2

Deriving value from massive and complex datasets while also ensuring AI readiness requires the right tools, infrastructure and data management strategies. However, enterprises usually can’t afford infinite compute and storage resources. They must balance efforts to unlock value with measures designed to maximize efficiency and return on investment.

Data optimization helps them do it.

Through data optimization, organizations can improve both the performance and the efficiency of data workflows. Various data optimization techniques help enterprises elevate the quality and accessibility of their data—while also reducing the burden that storage and processing places on their resources and budgets.