What is hybrid cloud storage?

Like most forms of data storage, hybrid cloud storage as a concept is not terribly difficult to grasp. Hybrid cloud storage is essentially a convertible-type storage mechanism that allows data to be managed and located where it makes the most sense, whether that be an on-premises server or on a vast public cloud.

Since there are two environments at work here, there must be some type of device that maintains consistency across both environments, especially after making any changes that might affect one environment. Some type of data synchronization mechanism is put into operation to help ensure that the twin environments mirror each other. Data synchronization methods include dedicated data synchronization software programs that enable the syncing of data between different types of systems. Cloud storage services that make data updates on multiple devices for their users typify devices that are devoted to data synchronization.

Similarly, there needs to be a type of portal through which data storage is freely exchanged between the twin types of systems. A data gateway serves this purpose, enabling protected data transfer.

Files in such a state of transfer can be said to be “on-prep,” which indicates that the file or system is in a preparatory state before becoming fully activated. The phrase often refers to a particular data set that’s being prepared for later analysis through data management processes.

Many organizations define a system of policies and rules about their management of data, articulating compliance regulations, access permissions and important budgetary considerations.