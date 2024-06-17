What is business continuity?

Without a plan for business continuity, enterprises leave themselves vulnerable to a host of incidents. When the Covid pandemic hit in 2020, 51% of companies worldwide did not have a business continuity plan in place.1

This lack of business continuity management (BCM) can be costly. For instance, the average cost of a data breach in 2023 was USD4.45 million, according to the IBM® Cost of Data Breach Report.2 Following such a loss, companies might find it difficult to bounce back. More than 40% of businesses will not reopen after facing a disaster.3 Investing in business continuity planning can yield savings in the long run, as recovery strategies are in place even before a threat strikes.