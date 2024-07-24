Optimizing data flexibility and performance with hybrid cloud

Hybrid cloud architectures are proving instrumental in advancing AI and analytics capabilities. A 2023 Gartner survey reveals that “two out of three enterprises use hybrid cloud to power their AI initiatives”, underscoring its critical role in modern data strategies. By using open formats, these solutions provide unified data access, allowing seamless sharing of data across an organization without the need for extensive migration or restructuring.

Furthermore, advanced solutions like IBM watsonx.data™ integrate vector database like Milvus, an open-source solution that enables efficient storage and retrieval of high-dimensional vectors. This integration is crucial for AI and machine learning tasks, particularly in fields like natural learning processing and computer vision. By providing access to a wider pool of trusted data, it enhances the relevance and precision of AI models, accelerating innovation in these areas.

For data scientists and engineers, these features translate to more efficient data preparation for AI models and applications, leading to improved accuracy and relevance in AI-driven insights and predictions.