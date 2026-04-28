What is a feature store?

In machine learning, a feature is a variable or attribute derived from raw data that is used as an input for models to generate predictions. They represent measurable aspects of behavior, context or state within data, such as purchase frequency or geographic location.

For example, in fraud detection, models rely on curated signals rather than raw data. Features might include the number of transactions in the past week or the location of recent purchases—representations designed to capture patterns that may indicate fraudulent behavior.

Features—often referred to as ML features—are generated from multiple data sources and organized into datasets that support both data science and machine learning workflows. These features are then used to train models, evaluate metrics and deploy models into production systems.