What is managed cloud?

The purpose of a managed cloud is to outsource cloud management to an as-a-service option. This way, the organization can ensure that the cloud resources are running well while avoiding the costs of hiring a team to manage the cloud resources. The inclusion of a managed cloud service can occur anytime throughout the cloud solution lifecycle and help keep up with the ever-changing cloud ecosystem.

The managed cloud allows the organization to select which IT functions to control and which IT infrastructure or functions will reside with outside vendors and data centers. The service provider selected has its infrastructure that owns, operates and maintains data; using automations, this infrastructure is available in a cloud environment. Other offerings include cloud computing and cloud deployment to further help with your organization's workloads.

The payment method for outsourcing a managed cloud service is typically an as-a-service subscription model where resources are accessed online. The service provider must ensure that all information or data is up-to-date and available to the organization for real-time support when an issue occurs, along with performance monitoring and cybersecurity management. Depending on the organization, providers can deliver the managed services through a public cloud or in a hybrid cloud environment.

A time in which an organization might consider outsourcing cloud operations is during cloud migration. A managed service provider (MSP) can help manage cloud data and DevOps while freeing IT teams up to do other pertinent work.