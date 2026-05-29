What is a data streaming platform?

To understand the importance of data streaming platforms in data management today, it helps to consider the evolution of both data processing and business needs.

For years, enterprise business intelligence was fueled by data stored and analyzed in data warehouses and then delivered to internal dashboards or used for reports. This warehouse-centric approach relied on batch processing and extract, transform and load (ETL) data integration.

Batch processing has substantial benefits. Enterprises can schedule and run batch jobs during less busy periods, such as overnight, to optimize resource use for greater efficiency. It’s a go-to approach for processing large datasets requiring complex transformations—as long as timeliness wasn’t an issue.

The grouping and periodic execution of tasks through batch processing means that results aren’t ready until well after data ingestion. However, as the pace of business accelerated, so has the need for faster data processing.

Technologies ranging from Internet of Things (IoT) devices to cybersecurity intelligence platforms deliver continuous flows of data. Much of this data is big data—large-scale, complex datasets that traditional data architecture cannot handle.

Staying competitive means executing real-time analytics and acting swiftly on such data. Increasingly, it means adopting the event-driven architectures (EDAs)—software models built around the publication, capture, processing and storage of events that demand a timely response.