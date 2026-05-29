What is an AI data pipeline?

An AI data pipeline is a system for ingesting, transforming and continuously delivering data for the development, training and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Traditional batch-oriented data pipelines often struggle to support modern AI workflows. They lack the capabilities to consistently provide governed, low-latency data and are often limited in their scalability due to brittle architectures.

Today’s enterprises are feeling the impact. In a 2025 survey of chief data officers by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), just 26% said they believed their data capabilities can power AI-enabled revenue streams.

Modern AI data pipelines are designed to ingest and quickly process large and diverse volumes of data to support AI demands for data freshness. They also enrich data with metadata, lineage, business definitions and governance rules so AI models can safely and effectively interpret data. Data is typically stored in scalable and distributed architectures designed to facilitate high-speed data access.

AI tools and agentic AI data engineering can help accelerate and streamline key processes in AI data pipelines—in other words, organizations can use AI to help operationalize and optimize AI itself.