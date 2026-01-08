What is AI storage?

Enterprises are modernizing their data storage infrastructure to harness the business potential of AI, ML and advanced analytics. Yet, they’re challenged by data and workloads distributed across multiple regions, the increased time required for AI training and inferencing workloads. To these issues, adds the cost and scarcity of on-demand resources like graphics processing units (GPUs).

According to an IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) study, 62% of executives expect to use AI across their organizations within 3 years. However, only 8% said that their IT infrastructure meets all of their AI needs.

Looking toward the future, only 42% of those surveyed believe that this infrastructure can manage the data volumes and compute demands of advanced AI models. Similarly, only 46% expect it to support real-time inferencing at scale

AI workloads require systems that can reduce data-processing bottlenecks, which slow down model training, fine-tuning and inference. They also need scalable storage systems to handle ever-growing datasets, particularly those associated with generative AI and large language model (LLM) workloads.

To meet these demands, AI storage can integrate seamlessly with open source and proprietary ML and deep learning frameworks through application programming interfaces (APIs). This capability accelerates LLM training, model development and enhances overall performance across the AI system.

