What is AI storage?

AI storage refers to data storage systems optimized for the large datasets, high-speed data access and intense compute demands required by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) workloads.
AI innovation is accelerating rapidly, and AI projects require storage architecture that can both accommodate expanding data growth and deliver the performance, scalability and low-latency access that AI-driven workloads demand.
According to a study by Precedence Research, the global AI-powered storage market is estimated to grow from USD 35.95 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 255.24 billion by 2034. The estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is of 24.42%.1 The accelerated integration of AI and ML, along with the rise in AI storage use cases across industries, is driving market growth.
Enterprises are modernizing their data storage infrastructure to harness the business potential of AI, ML and advanced analytics. Yet, they’re challenged by data and workloads distributed across multiple regions, the increased time required for AI training and inferencing workloads. To these issues, adds the cost and scarcity of on-demand resources like graphics processing units (GPUs).
According to an IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) study, 62% of executives expect to use AI across their organizations within 3 years. However, only 8% said that their IT infrastructure meets all of their AI needs.
Looking toward the future, only 42% of those surveyed believe that this infrastructure can manage the data volumes and compute demands of advanced AI models. Similarly, only 46% expect it to support real-time inferencing at scale
AI workloads require systems that can reduce data-processing bottlenecks, which slow down model training, fine-tuning and inference. They also need scalable storage systems to handle ever-growing datasets, particularly those associated with generative AI and large language model (LLM) workloads.
To meet these demands, AI storage can integrate seamlessly with open source and proprietary ML and deep learning frameworks through application programming interfaces (APIs). This capability accelerates LLM training, model development and enhances overall performance across the AI system.
To learn more, check out: “Infrastructure for AI: Why storage matters.”
Traditional data storage is used for general business apps, whereas AI storage provides the foundation for training and running complex, data-intensive AI models efficiently and cost-effectively.
While traditional storage deals with both structured and unstructured data, it’s designed for typical business workloads with predictable patterns, not for training models on distributed systems and running inference at scale.
AI storage refers to the systems used to store and manage data for training and running AI infrastructure systems, including data lakes, cloud storage and databases. It handles massive volumes of unstructured data (for example, images, audio, video, sensor data).
These types of data require a storage system that delivers high IOPS (input/output operations per second) and ultra-low latency, especially during model training and inference.
In sum, the key difference between traditional storage and AI storage boils down to workload specifications. Traditional storage was built for consistent, predictable operations, while AI workloads have unique, demanding requirements across their entire lifecycle.
Each stage of the AI system lifecycle—data ingestion, training, inference and model updates—has unique storage needs, demanding petabytes of storage capacity and high-speed memory.
AI storage uses data pipelines to facilitate continuous data flow, from collection through preprocessing to model consumption. It uses scalable architectures, including object storage and parallel file systems, which process data in parallel across multiple storage nodes. This capability allows AI applications to handle real-time data at the high speed required.
To balance cost and performance, AI storage typically involves storage tiers. Frequently accessed data (hot tier) is stored on high-speed cache and flash storage, while less-critical data (warm or cold) is stored on cost-effective, slower storage technologies for long-term retention.
AI storage provides key advantages that optimize AI workflows and infrastructure performance, including:
AI storage plays a crucial role in diverse, data-intensive AI, ML and high-performance computing (HPC) workflows. Further along are some industry-specific use cases:
Retailers use AI storage to manage large volumes of data and metadata generated by sales transactions, customer interactions, social media and IoT devices. This process enables real-time inventory optimization, personalized recommendations and demand forecasting.
In healthcare, AI storage accelerates drug discovery and supports clinical decision support through AI (for example, NVIDIA BioNeMo, IBM watsonx®) while handling enormous genomic datasets, medical imaging files and electronic health records.
Banks and other financial institutions rely on scalable AI storage to manage massive amounts of data from transaction volumes. This enables machine learning algorithms to detect patterns and anomalies across millions of transactions in real time, supporting fraud detection and personalized banking services.
Streaming services like Netflix and Amazon use AI data storage to process viewing history data at scale, enabling real-time recommendation engines that deliver personalized content.
AI storage provides data management for sensors and machines across factory floors. This infrastructure enables predictive maintenance, optimizes supply chains and automates quality control in real time.
AI storage supports automated underwriting and claims processing by enabling rapid access to documents, photos and unstructured data. This approach allows natural language processing (NLP) and image recognition models to accelerate risk assessment and expedite claims settlements.
