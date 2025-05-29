What is a semiconductor?

Substances that conduct electricity are known as conductors, while substances that do not are known as insulators. Semiconductors have unique properties that apply to both, meaning that under certain conditions they can conduct electricity and under others, they can resist it. This unique classification makes semiconductors ideal for technologies such as computer chips, artificial intelligence (AI) chips and Internet of Things (IoT) devices that depend on conducting a large amount of power through a small area.

In most modern technologies, semiconductors act like tiny electrical switches, turning off and on repeatedly to enable the flow of electricity. A semiconductor’s conductance—the ease or difficulty with which an electric current flows through it—varies depending on current and voltage.

Semiconductors are widely used across many industries, including personal computers (PCs), home electronics, automotive, industrial manufacturing and more. According to a recent report by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), semiconductor sales have increased from USD 139 billion in 2001 to USD 526 billion in 2023. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.1

The semiconductor industry’s rapid rate of innovation can be largely attributed to Moore’s law—the rule that the speed and capability of computers double every two years. In the semiconductor industry, Moore’s law applies to the number of transistors that a microchip must contain to keep up with the growing demands of computing devices. Leading manufacturers continually seek ways to double transistor counts biennially, ensuring advancements in semiconductor technology.