HPC systems typically run at speeds more than one million times faster than the fastest commodity desktop, laptop or server systems.

For decades, supercomputers—purpose-built computers that embody millions of processors or processor cores—were key in high-performance computing. Supercomputers are still with us; at this writing, the fastest supercomputer is the US-based Frontier (link resides outside ibm.com), with a processing speed of 1.102 exaflops, or quintillion floating point operations per second (flops). But today, more organizations are running HPC services on clusters of high-speed computer servers, hosted on premises or in the cloud.

HPC workloads uncover important new insights that advance human knowledge and create significant competitive advantages. For example, HPC sequences DNA, automates stock trading, and runs artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and simulations—such as those enabling self-driving automobiles—that analyze terabytes of data streaming from IoT sensors, radar and GPS systems in real time to make split-second decisions.