Infrastructure for AI: Why storage matters

Perhaps your organization has recently decided to purchase compute nodes and get started with artificial intelligence (AI). There are many aspects of your IT infrastructure and technology landscape to scrutinize as you prepare for AI workloads — including, and perhaps especially, your storage systems. AI is driven by data, and how your data is stored can significantly affect the outcome of your AI project. Not only that, but the four different stages of AI (ingest, preparation, training and inference) each have different storage needs and requirements.

Unfortunately, some organizations focus on the compute side of AI and overlook the storage side. This singular focus can, and sometimes does, lead to the disruption or complete failure of AI projects. Massive amounts of data are needed to facilitate the AI training stage. This data needs to be ingested, stored and prepared so it can be “fed” to the training stage. Without the ability to ingest, store and consume the necessary data for training, the project will be at risk of failure.

AI projects demand a storage infrastructure with excellent performance, scalability and flexibility. The good news is that today’s storage systems can be purpose-built to meet the needs of AI projects. Two great examples of this are some of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, Sierra and Summit.

Now, let’s look at some requirements.