What is NAND flash memory?

The term “NAND” combines “NOT” and “AND,” referring to the logic gate that controls a NAND cell’s internal structure.

Beyond its high-storage density and non-volatility, NAND flash memory stands out for fast data transfer speeds, durability and low power consumption. These characteristics have made NAND flash memory the dominant storage solution for everyday personal electronics—from smartphones to digital cameras, gaming consoles and tablet computers.

On enterprise and industrial levels, examples of NAND usage include data centers, embedded automobile systems, medical imaging equipment and telecommunications infrastructure.

Driven by an increasing demand for data storage across consumer and enterprise applications, the NAND flash memory market size is expected to grow from USD 55.73 billion in 2025 to USD 72.60 billion by 2030. This growth reflects a 5.43% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the period.1 Growth is driven by AI infrastructure investment, increased SSD adoption in consumer electronic devices and 3D chip technology that lowers storage costs.

NAND flash memory is also playing a pivotal role in the adoption of enterprise-level generative AI. Gen AI applications require massive amounts of storage for training data and content, including text, images and videos, which are stored on SSDs powered by NAND flash memory chips.