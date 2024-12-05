What are mission-critical applications?

The primary characteristic of a mission-critical application is the central role that it plays in enabling a business to operate. Mission-critical applications are often important to business continuity (an organization’s ability to perform during and after a crisis) and disaster recovery (a set of technologies and processes designed to restore essential functions after an unexpected event). When mission-critical applications fail or experience downtime, it can threaten a business’ core operations, reputation and sources of revenue.

Mission-critical applications vary from industry to industry, and often a mission-critical application in one industry won’t be designated mission-critical in another. For example, an enterprise whose core business is emergency response would consider a communications network that allows ambulance drivers and dispatchers to talk mission-critical. However, another company in another industry might have a communications network that allows the drivers of their delivery vehicles to communicate, but wouldn’t necessarily designate this a mission-critical service.