Disaster recovery (DR) is a strategic framework of policies, procedures and products designed to protect and restore an organization's vital operations after catastrophic unforeseen events. These events can range from natural disasters, such as earthquakes and floods, to system failures, human errors and cyberattacks. IBM's disaster recovery solutions help organizations respond to and recover from disruptive events, minimizing data loss and ensuring business continuity and data resilience.
If your organization is experiencing a ransomware incident and you need immediate assistance: (US) 1-888-241-9812 and (WW) +1-312 212-8034.
End-to-end data resilience solutions and services that aid in restarting essential operations after unforeseen catastrophic events.
AI-powered threat detection and immutable backups that cannot be modified or deleted by ransomware or other data loss risks.
Specialized teams that are dedicated to helping you prevent and minimize the impact of unexpected events and threats.
DR solutions for business continuity
IBM Storage Defender is a specialized solution designed to simplify and coordinate business recovery processes by providing a unified view of data protection and cyber resilience status across the hybrid cloud. It seamlessly integrates into security dashboards and uses AI-powered sensors to quickly detect anomalies by using unique detection methods developed by IBM Research®.
IBM Storage FlashSystem provides storage protection based on immutable copies of data logically isolated from production environments that cannot be modified or deleted through malicious actions or ransomware attacks. IBM Storage FlashSystem also offers inline data corruption detection through its Flash Core Modules 4 (FCM4) that continuously monitors statistics gathered from every single I/O by using machine learning models to detect anomalies at block level.
IBM X-Force® Incident Response Services can help organizations minimize the impact of a data breach by providing rapid response to cybersecurity incidents. These services include a team of experienced threat hunters, researchers and intelligence analysts who specialize in incident preparedness, detection, response and recovery from disruptive events.
Efficiently back up sensitive data and quickly recover vital business processes across on-premises and cloud environments, ensuring operational continuity, compliance with regulations and defense of crucial information against cyberthreats and other data loss risks.
Explore IBM Cloud Cyber Recovery, a modern and comprehensive approach to cyber-risk mitigation that provides an easy-to-implement isolated, cyber-resilient infrastructure to address the modern threat of ransomware and advanced cyberattacks.