Home Disaster Recovery Disaster recovery solutions
Prepare your business to face unexpected real-world threats
Book a live demo Explore the interactive demo
Hybrid UI style illustration for Storage Defender Data Protect, formatted for the medium leadspace spec.
Ensure the continuity of your vital business operations

Disaster recovery (DR) is a strategic framework of policies, procedures and products designed to protect and restore an organization's vital operations after catastrophic unforeseen events. These events can range from natural disasters, such as earthquakes and floods, to system failures, human errors and cyberattacks. IBM's disaster recovery solutions help organizations respond to and recover from disruptive events, minimizing data loss and ensuring business continuity and data resilience.
Contact us

If your organization is experiencing a ransomware incident and you need immediate assistance: (US) 1-888-241-9812 and (WW) +1-312 212-8034.
Benefits Ensure continuous business operations

End-to-end data resilience solutions and services that aid in restarting essential operations after unforeseen catastrophic events.

 Protect sensitive data

AI-powered threat detection and immutable backups that cannot be modified or deleted by ransomware or other data loss risks.

 Experience assistance from DR experts

Specialized teams that are dedicated to helping you prevent and minimize the impact of unexpected events and threats.
Products

DR solutions for business continuity

 IBM Storage Defender

IBM Storage Defender is a specialized solution designed to simplify and coordinate business recovery processes by providing a unified view of data protection and cyber resilience status across the hybrid cloud. It seamlessly integrates into security dashboards and uses AI-powered sensors to quickly detect anomalies by using unique detection methods developed by IBM Research®.

 Discover IBM Storage Defender IBM Storage FlashSystem

IBM Storage FlashSystem provides storage protection based on immutable copies of data logically isolated from production environments that cannot be modified or deleted through malicious actions or ransomware attacks. IBM Storage FlashSystem also offers inline data corruption detection through its Flash Core Modules 4 (FCM4) that continuously monitors statistics gathered from every single I/O by using machine learning models to detect anomalies at block level.

 Discover IBM Storage FlashSystem
Services
Incident Response Services

IBM X-Force® Incident Response Services can help organizations minimize the impact of a data breach by providing rapid response to cybersecurity incidents. These services include a team of experienced threat hunters, researchers and intelligence analysts who specialize in incident preparedness, detection, response and recovery from disruptive events.

 Learn about Incident Response Services
Resources Shifting from Cybersecurity to Cyber Resilience

Read the ESG report to discover recovery solutions to get back to normal as quickly as possible in the event of an attack.

 Defeating Ransomware with IBM Storage Defender

Read the ESG white paper to understand how IBM Storage Defender helps mitigate the risks of ransomware attacks and ensures business continuity in the face of cyberthreats.

 Definitive Guide to Ransomware

Discover the essential steps that your organization must take before and during a ransomware attack.
Related solutions Backup and recovery solutions

Efficiently back up sensitive data and quickly recover vital business processes across on-premises and cloud environments, ensuring operational continuity, compliance with regulations and defense of crucial information against cyberthreats and other data loss risks.

 Cyber recovery solutions

Explore IBM Cloud Cyber Recovery, a modern and comprehensive approach to cyber-risk mitigation that provides an easy-to-implement isolated, cyber-resilient infrastructure to address the modern threat of ransomware and advanced cyberattacks.
Take the next step

Discover how the DR solutions of IBM can assist your organization in responding to and recovering from disruptive events, reducing data loss and ensuring business continuity.

 Book a no-cost assessment Book a no-cost session