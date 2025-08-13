What is an all-flash array?

An all-flash array (AFA) is a type of external data storage system that exclusively uses flash memory hardware media (that is, solid-state drives (SSDs)) for persistent data storage. The AFA is also called a solid-state storage disk system or a solid-state array (SSA).

Unlike spinning-disk hard-disk drives (HDDs), SSDs contain no moving parts and offer improved speed and durability. Compared to HDDs alone, all-flash storage systems—composed of SSDs or hybrid systems composed of both SSDs and HDDs—enable faster data access while improving processing speeds and reducing CPU strain.

Flash storage ranges in both storage capacity and form factor. Some SSDs, like the kind found in USB flash drives, are smaller than dimes. And while early SSDs could hold only a small amount of data, as the technology progressed in accordance with Moore’s Law, that storage capacity multiplied.

Today, because of SSD technology, you can balance a terabyte of data (or more) on the tip of your finger. Due to their compact size and robust, solid-state construction, SSDs are ubiquitous in electronics like laptops, tablets, mobile phones and gaming consoles.

Beyond consumer-grade applications, SSDs and AFAs have also had a revolutionary impact on enterprise storage. Traditionally, organizational data centers have relied on HDDs configured as network-attached storage (NAS) or storage area networks (SANs), or both, for data storage and retrieval. That is until advancements in solid-state storage made all-flash arrays a cost-effective alternative and ushered in several performance improvements suitable for high-performance applications.

Solid-state drives are typically preferable over hard disk drives. However, hybrid arrays that configure SSDs and HDDs within the same chassis enable vendors to retrofit existing systems by replacing only a portion of the fixed media with flash. These days, AFAs or hybrid arrays, are the leading choice for both NAS and SAN solutions at scale.