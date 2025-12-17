What is demand forecasting?

The demand forecasting process enhances forecasting accuracy in real-time, helps organizations manage their inventory levels and guides data-driven business decisions. Forward-thinking organizations are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) tools, machine learning (ML), predictive analytics and automation in their demand forecasting approach.

Using these emerging technologies drives organizations to think proactively about supply chain management and fuels more accurate predictions of customer needs. The approach to forecasting is changing and evolving as other areas of organizations get influenced by AI, including AI-driven analytics, sales intelligence and AI-powered inventory management.

A recent IBM Institute for Business Value report highlights the crucial role AI is going to play in supply chain operations in the coming years. In fact, 64% of the Chief Supply Chain Officers (CSCOs) surveyed say that generative AI is completely transforming their supply chain workflows. The report also predicts that digital assistants will increase the volume of decision-making by 21% by 2026.

“It’s not just about explaining how materials will get from point A to point B. It’s also measuring the supply chain cost of every business decision—and making sure those costs are considered from the start,” said the report.