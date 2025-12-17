What is demand forecasting?

Demand forecasting is a process within supply chain operations that uses historical data for demand planning and anticipates future customer demand.
The demand forecasting process enhances forecasting accuracy in real-time, helps organizations manage their inventory levels and guides data-driven business decisions. Forward-thinking organizations are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) tools, machine learning (ML), predictive analytics and automation in their demand forecasting approach.
Using these emerging technologies drives organizations to think proactively about supply chain management and fuels more accurate predictions of customer needs. The approach to forecasting is changing and evolving as other areas of organizations get influenced by AI, including AI-driven analytics, sales intelligence and AI-powered inventory management.
A recent IBM Institute for Business Value report highlights the crucial role AI is going to play in supply chain operations in the coming years. In fact, 64% of the Chief Supply Chain Officers (CSCOs) surveyed say that generative AI is completely transforming their supply chain workflows. The report also predicts that digital assistants will increase the volume of decision-making by 21% by 2026.
“It’s not just about explaining how materials will get from point A to point B. It’s also measuring the supply chain cost of every business decision—and making sure those costs are considered from the start,” said the report.
Think Newsletter
Join 100,000+ leaders staying ahead of the AI, automation, and analytics trends redefining financial planning and analytics. Think newsletter delivers distilled intelligence and forward-looking insights for those who plan and lead the future. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
With demand forecasting, organizations have the tools and datasets to predict future demand and drive smarter decision-making that can save an organization both time and money.
Through detailed data analysis and pattern detection, organizations can make accurate predictions about sales forecasting and cash flow, facilitating informed decisions about the future. The demand forecasting approach gives enterprises and their stakeholders more control and oversight into daily operations.
Accurate forecasting ensured proper stock keeping units (SKU) and enough product stock by pulling from multiple data sources, such as databases, past sales and spreadsheets. Without this approach, organizations risk overstocking or understocking inventory, which can lead to backorders or stockouts.
Accurate demand forecasting can lead to greater customer satisfaction and nurture more strategic business strategies.
Demand forecasting can be approached in many different ways. The demand forecasting method that a business chooses will depend on the scope and goals for the future. Most methods fall into two categories: qualitative and quantitative approaches.
The purpose of qualitative demand forecasting is to measure what’s happening on the ground and gain expert opinion. It polls and gathers data from employees, stakeholders and customers to help forecast future decisions within an organization.
A quantitative approach to demand forecasting is at the core of the entire process. The methods typically include basic projections from historical sales data and sophisticated models use AI-driven predictive analytics.
There are varying demand forecasting strategies available to an organization. They each cover many different approaches, models and formulas, depending on the size and scope of the demand forecasting strategy.
The definition for a short-term approach differs depending on what the organization qualifies as “short.” However, the usual length of time ranges from the upcoming quarter to the full year. There might even be a particular series of dates the organization plans on targeting.
Long-term demand forecasting is measured in years and is less accurate due to the nature of the time frame in which predictions are being made.
Organizations struggle to make assumptions about the future 10 or even 5 years out, regardless of how extensively they work with forecasters. However, the data from the forecast is still useful and can provide guidance for organizations trying to think through different “what-if” scenarios.
This approach to demand forecasting looks at external factors through both a macro and micro lens. These external factors could be economic conditions, competitors or changing consumer trends.
Organizations must consider external forces that might disrupt commerce, identify which offerings to expand and anticipate potential shortages.
Internal factors are as important as external. Internal demand forecasting is necessary so the organization’s internal capacity can meet the forecasted business growth. This type of demand forecasting uses the organization’s own data to forecast demand. The internal data can be sales history, inventory levels, capacity and other data points that focus on internal operations.
If the business is expected to double in customer demand in the next two years, the business operation must meet that demand. Therefore, internal demand forecasting would look at inventory, staffing and budgeting to gain greater insight into whether the business can meet the demand. To keep the operation running smoothly, organizations must consider their people and ensure they have the internal capacity to meet future expectations.
Organizations seeking a minimally-invasive approach should consider passive demand forecasting. It’s a forecasting process that is automated by using historical data from within the organization.
This approach is best suited for organizations with stable sales and growth. The passive orientation of this demand forecasting model makes projections based on the assumption that the organization is not going to change much over time. This characteristic makes it a less ideal approach for businesses in disruptive markets or growing rapidly.
This approach is for fast-growing businesses that expect rapid expansion (for example, startups). Active demand forecasting takes a proactive approach to measure and predict future product demand. It incorporates internal business activities, such as marketing campaigns and market research.
The approach also considers external factors like the economic outlook and trends in the current market.
Demand forecasting is evolving with the help of AI and machine learning (ML) methods. Specifically, AI demand forecasting is the use of artificial intelligence to estimate future demand for products or services.
These advanced analytics can analyze historical data and provide actionable insights for forecasters, leading them to more informed decision-making. This new method is revolutionizing forecasting by being able to handle vast datasets and adapt to market conditions in real-time.
Although AI demand forecasting is considered passive, the argument can be made that it’s a hybrid, featuring aspects of both passive and active forecasting methods.
There is no singular way to go about demand forecasting. It all depends on the situation that the organization is in and what it is trying to achieve. While there are many methods to consider, there are some consistent features that can apply to most demand forecasting teams.
Demand forecasting offers several important benefits to an organization. The approach can help increase long-term business value and optimize supply chain operations through strategic initiatives.
Demand forecasting can provide clear visibility into future resource needs, allowing organizations to scale operations proactively instead of reacting to bottlenecks or market shifts. With demand forecasting, supply chain teams can adjust production capacity, workforce levels and technology requirements confidently. By using advanced analytics and other demand forecasting techniques, organizations can reduce waste from over-expansion and avoid delays caused by under-sourcing.
Through a disciplined approach, organizations can have consistent performance during growth cycles and be prepared when there’s spike in demand. With the right forecasting tools, teams can accelerate their time to market and strategically offer new products and services at the right time.
Demand forecasting can strengthen financial planning by grounding budgets in data rather than assumptions. Teams can also estimate revenue, costs and cash flow with greater precision.
Within finance, demand forecasting plays a significant role in building funding strategies that match operational needs. Accurate demand and sales forecasting reduce the risk of overspending during slow periods or underinvesting before growth.
The process also supports stronger discussions with investors, lenders and stakeholders because projections can be justified with evidence. With better budget accuracy, organizations can do a better job of capacity planning, inventory planning and being prepared for when disruptions occur.
Demand forecasting helps organizations maintain inventory management at the right time and mitigate fluctuations, stockouts and carrying costs. Through demand planning, operations teams can align activities in areas like procurement, production and distribution and consider seasonality and lead time series.
The process of demand forecasting improves supply chain resilience throughout the entire lifecycle and helps ensure products reach customers without delay. The approach also provides better visibility into new market potential and demand variability, which enables smarter safety stock planning and tighter supply coordination.
Strategic inventory management and supply chain management also boost customer satisfaction by securing consistent product availability.
Demand forecasting equips leaders with actionable insights that go beyond the spreadsheet and gives them definitive information that clarifies choices and reduces uncertainty. Organizations can compare scenarios, evaluate risk, pricing and select options that align with business goals.
They can also respond faster to market trends because they are using real-time and historical data rather than guesswork. Intentional and detailed market research drives clear forecasts and helps teams allocate resources with precision.
Discover how AI can transform forecasting, planning, and decision-making.
See real approaches to improving enterprise agility and outcomes.
Learn how xP&A unifies finance, marketing, HR, and supply chain planning for smarter, connected decisions.
Learn how AI-driven forecasting, automated variance analysis, and real-time performance insights are helping finance teams.
Explore this year's BARC Score, which evaluates 16 leading planning solutions and shows how IBM is evolving to meet today’s planning challenges.
Explores how CFOs within the financial services industry can get the most from gen AI, including how to prepare for it, where to apply it and what they need to make it a valuable addition.
Get AI-infused integrated business planning with the freedom to deploy in the environment that best supports your goals.
Use IBM's supply chain solutions to mitigate disruptions and build resilient, sustainable initiatives.
Build AI-enabled, sustainable supply chains with IBM's supply chain consulting services.
Drive smarter supply chains — combine IBM Planning Analytics with IBM Supply Chain Solutions to unify planning, forecasting, and operations for greater agility and resilience.