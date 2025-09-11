What is sales intelligence?

Sales intelligence refers to the collection of data to improve sales performance and decision-making. It involves the systematic gathering of information about prospects, customers, competitors and market conditions to help sales teams identify opportunities, personalize their approach and use real-time data to close deals more effectively.

While sales intelligence typically involves gathering raw data, sales analytics reveals actionable insights to improve the entire sales process. Ideally, the two processes work in tangent, enabling sales professionals to streamline operations and work more efficiently.

Using these methods, sales teams use specific, relevant information to tailor strategies to each prospect and situation. This data-driven approach helps sales reps understand their target audience’s pain points, buying behaviors and decision-making processes, ultimately leading to more successful outcomes. Using predictive analytics, sales teams also prepare for likely changes in market conditions by employing various sales tools.