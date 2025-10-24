What is a system of record?

SORs help ensure that different systems within an organization can reference the most up-to-date, verified versions of important data elements. Examples of SORs include customer relationship management (CRM) databases, human capital management (HCM) software, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, manufacturing execution systems (MES), configuration management databases (CMDB) and project management platforms.

SORs can also have cybersecurity applications. For example, organizations might use a secrets vault as a source of record for important credentials, or an identity and access management (IAM) system as a source of record for network users and their permissions.

Systems of record are important pieces of an organization’s master data management (MDM) strategy. MDM refers to a business’s comprehensive approach to managing critical data across the enterprise.

In the context of MDM, each system of record provides an authoritative source for a specific type of data—such as customer data or product data. MDM systems consolidate data from all of an organization’s SORs to create a “golden record,” or the most up-to-date and validated version of an organization’s data. The golden record allows everyone to work from a shared “single source of truth” (SSOT), which helps eliminate silos and discrepancies.

For example, a sales representative might use a CRM system to look up the last time a customer engaged in a financial transaction. The CRM is the system of record, and the customer’s validated transaction history is a golden record.

Systems of record can offer stakeholders across the organization reliable, real-time access to a consistent, validated set of data. In the absence of an SOR, different teams and applications can end up working with inconsistent, incomplete or inaccurate datasets, leading to errors, inefficiencies and suboptimal decision-making.

At the same time, significant investments in data governance tools and processes are required to maintain data quality and data integrity within a system of record.