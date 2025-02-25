In 2021, NDS Cognitive Labs used its expertise to customize and deploy a modern AI virtual assistant platform tailored to the specific needs of Clip. This effort aligned with the fintech’s mission to expand financial inclusion across various industries and reach a broader audience. NDS Cognitive Lab addressed Clip’s unique requirements by adapting the AI platform to enhance engagement and operational efficiency, supporting their strategic objectives.

NDS Cognitive Labs used IBM watsonx™ natural language processing (NLP), integrated with NeuralSeek (link resides outside of ibm.com) and powered by the IBM Cloud® platform, to develop an advanced conversational gen AI solution that leverages the retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technique. This chatbot can accurately identify user needs and retrieve pertinent, real-time information from external databases, demonstrating the relevance and depth of its responses. By combining almost instant data retrieval with generative language capabilities, the virtual assistant provides highly accurate and contextually rich solutions to a broad range of inquiries—commissions, remote payment options, credit lines and more—significantly improving both the quality and precision of its interactions.

One of the key features of this innovative solution is its seamless integration with Salesforce Cloud, enabling the chatbot to use data stored within the CRM platform for enhanced functionality. This integration allows the AI assistant to generate leads, create level 2 support cases, validate user identities and access other relevant information, thereby improving its performance and the overall user experience. Through NLP, the assistant can recognize when the customer refers to available products, and in case the customer is not specific enough, it can guide them through suggestions until the right answer is found.

The virtual assistant also offers an omnichannel service that frees up call center agents to concentrate on complex issues, optimizing resource allocation. It can handle more than 6,000 simultaneous interactions, providing immediate and personalized responses around the clock.

Furthermore, the chatbot seamlessly integrates with websites, social media platforms, WhatsApp and other digital channels, creating a unified and efficient customer experience.