System of record vs. source of truth: What's the difference?

The difference between SORs and SOTs is less of a technological one than a functional one. They’re not so much different kinds of information systems as they are information systems that play different roles in an organization.

A system of record’s primary function is supporting business operations by capturing business data in a particular domain. For example, a customer relationship management (CRM) tool often serves as the system of record for an organization’s customer data, capturing information such as name and contact details.

A source of truth’s primary function is correlating data elements from different systems to create a holistic picture of a data object, such as a customer, product or process. Often, stakeholders use this holistic picture for data analytics and decision-making. For example, a data warehouse might bring together data from multiple business apps—a CRM, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) tool, an inventory management system. This aggregation allows business analysts to identify broader trends, such as which types of products perform better with different customer segments.

Put another way, SORs and SOTs address different pain points:

SORs create an authoritative data store for each business domain, so that individual team members, business units and apps don’t need to maintain their own duplicative and inconsistent datasets.

SOTs help prevent data silos and enable organizations to get a comprehensive view of their data objects across domains.

Systems of record and sources of truth can take many forms depending on a business’s needs and data architecture: specialized software, a basic database, a cloud file system or another storage system. Most organizations maintain both SORs and SOTs, as they serve distinct purposes.