What is financial reporting?

The requirements for financial reporting are frequently changing and will depend on the company and whether it’s public or privately owned. The most common standard setters are the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the International Accounting Standards Board and the Government Accounting Standards Board. The standards are always shifting and being tweaked for accuracy and usefulness.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) often update their rules to align with those tweaks from the standards boards and to reflect the current economic climate. Outside of the United States, companies abide by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) set by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Privately owned companies have fewer external financial reporting requirements but are still required to file tax estimates and do annual tax returns with the IRS. Smaller private companies will face specific financial reporting needs depending on the lenders used, but they should always have strong financial management processes in place.

Transparency is key for private companies and releasing financial reports or investing activity voluntarily can be a marketing tactic used to build interest.

In contrast, the SEC not only requires strict financial reporting from public companies, but also monitors them. Financial reporting requirements from the SEC are lengthy, but the most common include the quarterly 10-Q, the annual 10-K and the 8-K for reporting unscheduled events. There are many other requirements depending on the provision and circumstance.



