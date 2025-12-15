What is financial management?

Financial management encompasses everything that impacts the financial health and sustainability of the organization. It includes day-to-day cash flow monitoring, guiding financial reporting decisions and everything in between.

Most large organizations will dedicate an entire finance team, led by a chief financial officer (CFO), head of finance or someone with a similar title, to manage all financial responsibilities.

Modern organizations are turning to new and emerging technology like artificial intelligence (AI) in financial planning and analysis (FP&A) and finance automation to get real-time insights into financial performance. These organizations are also using accounting software and enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms to streamline financial functions into one financial management system.

According to recent IBM Institute for Business Value research, 53% of executives already employ automation in financial analysis and management reporting.

Through more advanced technologies like agentic AI, AI agents specializing in financial modeling can digest historical data to build predictive models, enabling more accurate forecasting of outcomes. These advancements not only enhance forecast precision but also free up finance professionals and CFOs to focus on mitigating financial risks and prediction uncertainties.