What are financial controls?

Financial controls are policies and procedures used to monitor and manage financial resources. They help protect financial assets from misuse and help ensure accurate, reliable financial reporting.

Businesses typically track their financial resources with three statements: the income statement, balance sheet and cash flow statement. These financial statements provide interested parties (such as traders, investors, auditors and regulators) with vital information concerning a company’s financial health, future performance and overall value.

Financial controls help guarantee that these statements are reliable and error-free. They are also risk management tools, serving as a first line of defense against financial abuse within a company. For example, financial controls can detect and even deter fraudulent activity or the misappropriation of assets. Also, financial controls can help organizations achieve operational efficiency through better financial management.

Common examples of financial controls include segregation of duties, access controls, reconciliations and policy revisions. They can be preventive, detective or corrective; manual or automated; and performed ad hoc or as scheduled.