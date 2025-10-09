What is cloud financial management?

While organizations might use CFM to reduce cloud costs, the strategy also promotes increased innovation capacity, improved security and resiliency, accelerated speed to market and more.

By 2027, an estimated 90% of enterprises will use a hybrid cloud environment (a unified IT infrastructure that combines public, private and on-premises services and components), according to Gartner. This approach gives teams the flexibility to provision and scale resources on-demand, speeding up workflows and promoting independence. For instance, departments can add or eliminate services with a few clicks.

But intricate cloud environments also make spending and operations more difficult to track, potentially leading to runaway costs, security gaps, incompatibility issues and other problems. Monthly cloud bills for some large enterprises now contain hundreds of millions of line items—enough to break a traditional spreadsheet platform.

Without a comprehensive strategy to analyze these metrics, companies might struggle to make cost-effective decisions. For example, if there are no cost transparency mechanisms in place, an organization might be unable to find the origin of an unusual usage spike, resulting in a costly, time-intensive troubleshooting process.

Cloud inefficiencies are a growing problem: Gartner predicts that global public cloud spending will reach USD 723.4 billion in 2025, marking an approximate 21% jump from 2024. Meanwhile, organizations report that some 24% of their cloud software spending ultimately goes to waste, cutting into innovation, infrastructure and security budgets.

CFM aims to reduce these risks with robust governance and oversight strategies (such as centralized monitoring and enforcement, financial accountability frameworks and automated alerting) while taking advantage of the dynamic and adaptable nature of modern hybrid and multicloud environments. The framework also encourages collaboration between IT, finance and business operations, helping ensure that each department is aligned around a shared set of business outcomes and financial goals.

CFM strategies enable organizations to anticipate how new initiatives or programs might affect cloud usage in advance instead of scrambling to respond after the fact. With a clear understanding of how their cloud environment operates, teams can make informed decisions—proactively scaling resources, managing costs and responding to errors with greater agility and confidence.