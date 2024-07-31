Scale-out is usually associated with distributed architectures. There are two basic forms of scaling out:

Adding additional infrastructure capacity in pre-packaged blocks of infrastructure or nodes (i.e., hyper-converged)

Using a distributed service that can retrieve customer information but be independent of applications or services, addressing performance issues and optimizing cloud computing resources

Both approaches are used in Contemporary Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) today, along with vertical scaling (scaling up) for individual components (compute, memory, network, and storage), to drive down costs. Horizontal scaling (scaling out) makes it easy for service providers to offer “pay-as-you-grow” infrastructure and services, influencing pricing strategies.

Hyper-converged infrastructure has become increasingly popular for use in private cloud and even tier 2 service providers. This approach is not quite as loosely coupled as other forms of distributed architectures but it does help IT managers that are used to traditional architectures make the transition to horizontal scaling and realize the associated cost benefits.

Loosely coupled distributed architecture allows for the scaling of each part of the architecture independently, effectively eliminating bottlenecks. This means a group of software products can be created and deployed as independent pieces, even though they work together to manage a complete workflow. Each application is made up of a collection of abstracted services that can function and operate independently. This allows for horizontal scaling at the product level as well as the service level. Even more granular scaling capabilities can be delineated by SLA or customer type (e.g., bronze, silver or gold) or even by API type if there are different levels of demand for certain APIs. This can promote efficient use of scaling within a given infrastructure.