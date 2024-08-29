FinOps: Evolving Cloud Financial Management

FinOps, short for Financial Operations, brings together finance, technology and business to master the unit economics of cloud and to create an operating model for efficient cloud usage. It gives users of the cloud from all parts of the organization responsibilities for planning capacity, meeting goals and managing variable consumption of cloud resources to increase efficiency and meet budgetary requirements and financial goals.

FinOps is a natural companion to DevOps and can be thought of as the discipline for efficient cloud computing usage. It is a combination of systems, best practices and culture change to increase the enterprise’s ability to understand cloud costs, make smart, objective-based decisions and take action to improve value. This requires a revised approach to cost and value management which inherently affects most areas of an organization. From leadership down to the newest junior engineer — everyone has their part to play.

FinOps can be a radical transformation for some organizations, but when done right, it becomes part of the enterprise culture by encouraging cross-functional teamwork. It breaks down functional barriers between development squads, product owners, financial teams and commercial teams. It causes them to collectively rethink and reimagine how they work and collaborate, assigning appropriate accountability and metrics for the questions of: “Am I being cost-effective, and am I delivering value?”