Data Pipeline Observability: A Model For Data Engineers

“Data monitoring” lets you know the current state of your data pipeline or your data. It tells you whether the data is complete, accurate and fresh. It tells you whether your pipelines have succeeded or failed. Data monitoring can show you if things are working or broken, but it doesn’t give you much context outside of that.

As such, monitoring is only one function of observability. “Data observability” is an umbrella term that includes:

Monitoring: A dashboard that provides an operational view of your pipeline or system

A dashboard that provides an operational view of your pipeline or system Alerting: Both for expected events and anomalies

Both for expected events and anomalies Tracking: Ability to set and track specific events

Ability to set and track specific events Comparisons: Monitoring over time, with alerts for anomalies

Monitoring over time, with alerts for anomalies Analysis: Automated issue detection that adapts to your pipeline and data health

Automated issue detection that adapts to your pipeline and data health Next best action: Recommended actions to fix errors

By encompassing not just one activity—monitoring—but rather a basket of activities, observability is much more useful to engineers. Data observability doesn’t stop at describing the problem. It provides context and suggestions to help solve it.

“Data observability goes deeper than monitoring by adding more context to system metrics, providing a deeper view of system operations, and indicating whether engineers need to step in and apply a fix,” explains Evgeny Shulman, co-founder and CTO of IBM® Databand®. “In other words, while monitoring tells you that some microservice is consuming a given amount of resources, observability tells you that its current state is associated with critical failures, and you need to intervene.”

This proactive approach is particularly important when it comes to data pipelines.