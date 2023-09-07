Introducing IBM Intelligent Remediation

We are pleased to introduce a new way to help accelerate incident remediation with IBM Intelligent Remediation. This new capability is planned for use with both IBM Instana and IBM AIOps Insights. It also leverages IBM watsonx solutions to guide and automate incident remediation by providing operations teams with recommended actions to diagnose and remediate the incident, along with the ability to execute those actions using automation tools like Red Hat® Ansible®.

IBM Intelligent Remediation is designed to provide out-of-the-box automation tools, and it leverages IBM watsonx Code Assistant for assisted tailoring and creation of additional remediation and diagnostic data collection actions. The solution addresses the need for operations teams to be subject matter experts across every technology they support. With Intelligent Remediation, industry knowledge is derived from experienced industry sources, enhanced with analysis of incidents and customized based on the actions of your own operations teams.

IBM Intelligent Remediation presents options and automation tools to implement those actions, enabling operations to rapidly address incidents and accelerate response times.