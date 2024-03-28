What is a transaction processing system (TPS)?
IT infrastructure
28 March 2024
Authors
Josh Schneider Senior Writer, IBM Blog
Ian Smalley Senior Editorial Strategist
What is a transaction processing system (TPS)?

A transaction processing system (TPS) is a type of data management information-processing software used during a business transaction to manage the collection and retrieval of both customer and business data.

A TPS creates a fast and accurate execution environment, ensuring data availability, security and integrity through various forms of information processing. A TPS also provides customization and automation features to expedite computer system processing activities and enable reporting for business intelligence (BI) forecasting and higher-level trend analysis.

The first TPS, Sabre, was built by IBM for American Airlines in the early 1960s. Sabre was designed to process up to 83,000 daily transactions and ran on two IBM 7090 computers. Later iterations of Sabre, such as Airline Control Program (ACP) and Transaction Processing Facility (TPF), would be adopted by large banks, credit card companies and hotel chains. These days, companies across every major industry rely on modern TPS software for processing business transactions.

Distinct from a merchant’s point of sale (POS) system—which is used for activities like reading credit card data, printing receipts and managing cash payments—a TPS stores, sends and receives transactional data necessary to validate and complete a business transaction. For example, a customer at a grocery store purchasing a bag of coffee beans with a credit card will swipe their card at the POS, and the TPS will collect their card information, communicate with the customer’s bank and approve or decline the purchase.

An online merchant will also use a TPS called an online transactional processing (OLTP) system to verify and complete a similar purchase. In this case, the OLTP might also communicate with the merchant’s fulfillment center to check product availability and distribute shipping instructions for fulfilling customer orders.

3D design of balls rolling on a track
The latest AI News + Insights   Discover expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter. 
Subscribe today
OLTP vs. OLAP

When considering online transaction processing systems it is worth noting the distinction between OLTP and similar online analytical processing (OLAP) systems. Although both are used for data processing, each serves a different function.

What is an online transaction processing system (OLTP)?

OLTP is designed for executing online database transactions. These types of systems are typically built for service workers (cashiers, bank tellers, airline desk clerks) or customer self-service portals (online banking, e-commerce, hotel or travel bookings).

What is an online analytical processing system (OLAP)?

Conversely, online analytical processing (OLAP) systems are optimized for complex data analysis. These types of systems are used to generate useful reports and insights from complex data sets and are typically used by data scientists and business analysts to facilitate business intelligence (BI), data mining, and improve big-picture decision-making.

AI Academy
Achieving AI-readiness with hybrid cloud

Led by top IBM thought leaders, the curriculum is designed to help business leaders gain the knowledge needed to prioritize the AI investments that can drive growth.
Go to episode
Transaction processing system (TPS) functions

Regardless of the provider, a sufficient TPS fulfills three main functions.

  1. System runtime functions: Basic functions associated with the purpose of processing a transaction while maintaining data integrity, availability and security—all with fast response times and high transaction throughput.
  2. System administration functions: Functions associated with system administration, such as the configuration, monitoring and management of the TPS.
  3. Application development functions: To better suit the particular business application, a modern TPS offers customization features to access data, perform intercomputer communications and design and manage unique user interfaces.
Types of transaction processing systems

Transaction processing systems (TPS) and online transactional processing systems (OLTP) can be categorized into two main information processing methodologies. A company’s TPS choice will be dependent on their unique business needs, while a hybrid model may also be employed.

Batch processing

Batch transaction processing methods collect transactions over a set period of time and process them all at once in scheduled intervals. Batch processing is an ideal method for handling large volumes of transactions efficiently, such as payroll transactions or bulk data updates. While batch processing is designed to efficiently process complex data sets, there is an inherent delay in response time.

Real-time processing

TPS systems like OLTP use a real-time processing methodology in which the TPS will process each transaction as it occurs. These systems offer an immediate response which make POS transitions, online purchases and reservation systems possible.

Four components of a transaction processing system

For both batch processing systems and real-time systems, a transaction processing system (TPS) can be divided into four main components.

Inputs

Any number of transactions—including invoices, bills, coupons and other types of orders like a purchase order—may be treated as inputs in a TPS. Theoretically, any type of order entry can be considered input data.
Outputs

A TPS can generate a variety of use-case-specific outputs ranging from cash flow reports to receipts, and it can be utilized for record-keeping, data analysis, tax reporting and other official business purposes.
Processing system

The processing system of a TPS reads the input, completes any data modifications or updates, and creates a useful output, such as a confirmation of sale or inventory report.
Storage

While storage may, in some cases, refer to physical data storage hardware, an average TPS will also create easily navigable directories for storing both input and output data, typically in some form of database.
Transaction processing system features

The goal of any transaction processing system (TPS) is to enable smooth business transactions. To this end, a viable TPS should offer the following critical features:

  • Controlled access: As a critical component of any business’s information processing system, a robust TPS should provide secure controlled access for only authorized users and administrators.
  • Connection with external environments: By definition, a TPS is designed to connect seamlessly with various external systems to distribute and receive information between customers, merchants, suppliers and, where applicable, banks and creditors.
  • Expedited response times: For real-time TPS, fast response times are considered table stakes for businesses seeking to provide quick and easy transactions for their customers.
  • Inflexibility: Although a TPS might be customizable to suit different organizational demands, it’s important for a TPS to also provide a rigid, replicable experience so that all transactions are processed similarly despite variables like time of day, location, user or customer.
  • Reliability: Stability and security are critical components of a quality TPS. Transaction data must be secured without error, ensuring that source documents are regularly backed up and available for validation.
  • Inter-system distribution: A company’s TPS does not operate in a vacuum and must be able to distribute data and instructions with other internal information systems, such as sales processing systems or ledger systems.
Get started on your AI journey today

Optimize your hybrid cloud infrastructure for AI with agility and flexibility across on-prem, cloud and multicloud environments.
Resources
AI-driven hybrid cloud: Building infrastructure for tomorrow's success

Discover how a hybrid cloud infrastructure can power your AI strategy. Learn from IBM experts how to transform existing technology into an agile, AI-ready system, driving innovation and efficiency across your business operations.

 Hybrid cloud solutions for AI-powered transformation

Explore how hybrid cloud solutions can optimize your AI-driven business operations. Learn from case studies and featured solutions to see how companies are using IBM’s hybrid cloud to achieve greater efficiency, scalability and security.

Understanding IaaS, PaaS and SaaS: Choosing the right cloud solution

Learn about the key differences between infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS). Explore how each cloud model provides varying levels of control, scalability and management to meet different business needs.

 Understanding the true costs of gen AI

Discover the hidden costs of scaling generative AI and learn from experts how to make your AI investments more efficient and impactful.

 What is IT management?

Learn the fundamentals of IT management, including why it's critical for modern organizations and key features that ensure smooth, efficient operations across technology systems.

 Explore IT infrastructure tutorials and resources

Discover a range of tutorials and resources to help you manage and support IT infrastructure, from server management to cloud integration, storage systems and network security.

Related solutions IBM Storage Virtualization

Virtualize your storage environment and manage it efficiently across multiple platforms. IBM Storage Virtualization helps reduce complexity while optimizing resources.

 Explore Storage Virtualization Hybrid cloud solutions

Accelerate the impact of AI across the enterprise with a more intentional hybrid cloud.

 Explore hybrid cloud solutions Cloud infrastructure solutions

Find the right cloud infrastructure solution for your business needs and scale resources on demand.

 Explore cloud solutions
Take the next step

Transform your enterprise infrastructure with IBM's hybrid cloud and AI-ready solutions. Discover servers, storage and software designed to secure, scale and modernize your business or access expert insights to enhance your generative AI strategy.

 Explore IT infrastructure solutions Download the ebook