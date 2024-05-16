ALCS provides Logical Unit (LU) 6.2 communications. It is fully compatible with WebSphere® MQ for z/OS®. This allows ALCS applications to exchange messages with other ALCS applications or other applications on the same or similar systems, or on other platforms that support message queuing using the IBM WebSphere MQ products. ALCS can use TCP/IP to communicate with other applications in the same operating system region or with remote applications and devices.