With Atlas, Bay Point Advisors reduced document review and research time from hours to seconds, accelerating due diligence and improving client responsiveness. The platform delivers grounded, citation-backed answers that cut error rates and minimize hallucinations, ensuring higher confidence in investment decisions. Advisors report significant productivity gains as manual scanning is replaced by automated, conversational queries. Governance remains strong with document-level permissions enforced end-to-end, protecting sensitive data. Astra DB within watsonx.data provided the secure, scalable foundation for this transformation, while IBM experts guided workflow design and parameter tuning to optimize performance. “We couldn’t have completed this project without IBM’s Astra DB team—their hands-on support and guidance made the difference, accelerating development and ensuring success.” Looking ahead, Bay Point Advisors plans to integrate agentic AI capabilities for proactive intelligence. Atkinson remarks, “Atlas delivers a secure, personalized experience for every client. By combining structured and unstructured data with AI, advisors can provide tailored guidance while protecting sensitive information—a true win-win for trust and performance.”