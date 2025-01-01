Deepening watsonx capabilities with DataStax to unlock enterprise data and build accurate, enterprise-ready AI apps
DataStax is bringing cutting-edge capabilities—spanning Astra DB, HCD, Langflow—to watsonx®, enabling enterprises to manage real-time, unstructured and multimodal data for AI at scale.
The result: Open, AI-ready infrastructure that runs anywhere—on-prem, hybrid or multi-cloud—while simplifying how enterprises power secure, governed and production-grade AI and application workloads.
Automate ingestion, enrichment and retrieval of unstructured data to reduce friction and accelerate the deployment and scaling of AI workloads and enterprise applications.
Simply secure data access and governance with enterprise-grade tooling, built on trusted infrastructure and open-source innovation, seamlessly integrated with watsonx to deliver built-in encryption, access controls and streamlined orchestration of unstructured data.
Complementary with watsonx, scale and deploy reliable AI workloads across any cloud or on-premises environment by using open source, low-code tooling for the ultimate speed and flexibility for modern enterprise applications.
Lower the total cost of ownership and simplify AI operations by automating unstructured data management, helping reduce overall cloud database costs.
Astra DB enhances the vector capabilities of IBM® watsonx.data®, strengthening our retrieval-augmented generation and knowledge embedding capabilities. Built for elastic scalability and predictable performance, Astra DB also supports mission-critical workloads with near-zero latency.
Astra DB is a Forrester Leader delivering NoSQL vector capabilities built on Cassandra, providing the speed, reliability and multi-model support needed for modern AI workloads—including tabular, search and graph data. This enables complex, context-sensitive searches across diverse data formats for generative AI applications.
Additionally, these capabilities are available on-premises and cloud as Hyper-Converged Database (HCD), for organizations running their database resources on cloud providers. These technologies will be referenced as DataStax with IBM watsonx.data premium edition.
Langflow an open-source tool with over 60,000 GitHub stars. The tool enables developers to prototype, build and deploy retrieval-augmented generation and multi-agent AI applications through an intuitive low-code interface.
Langflow integrates flexibly with IBM® watsonx.ai® as middleware to streamline AI application development. With trusted infrastructure, composable tooling and open-source innovation, IBM and DataStax provide a robust foundation to help enterprises unlock deeper insights from unstructured data—securely and at scale.
Built in Python and designed to work across models, APIs and databases, Langflow helps teams streamline generative AI development by reducing complexity and supporting a frictionless path from prototype to production.
Enterprise data is largely unstructured—and unlocking its value is essential to scaling AI. Together, Langflow and Astra DB reduce friction in generative AI development by enabling teams to access, orchestrate and operationalize unstructured data more easily. Langflow’s low-code design environment simplifies app development, while Astra DB delivers advanced vector and knowledge graph capabilities with built-in support for high availability, linear scalability and multi-model data operations. Paired with watsonx.data and watsonx.ai, these tools help accelerate time to value, giving enterprises a faster path to building AI-powered solutions grounded in their unique data assets.
Open source is the foundation of the watsonx AI portfolio and a value we proudly share with DataStax, recognized for their leadership in Cassandra, Langflow, OpenSearch and other open technologies.
Langflow has earned over 60,000 stars on GitHub, reflecting its rapid adoption and ability to simplify generative AI development at scale.
Tens of thousands of developers use Langflow to reduce complexity and speed up every stage of the generative AI pipeline from orchestration to deployment.
Astra DB delivers real-time performance with near-zero latency, and is built for high-speed vector search and AI workloads.