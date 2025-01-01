Astra DB enhances the vector capabilities of IBM® watsonx.data®, strengthening our retrieval-augmented generation and knowledge embedding capabilities. Built for elastic scalability and predictable performance, Astra DB also supports mission-critical workloads with near-zero latency.

Astra DB is a Forrester Leader delivering NoSQL vector capabilities built on Cassandra, providing the speed, reliability and multi-model support needed for modern AI workloads—including tabular, search and graph data. This enables complex, context-sensitive searches across diverse data formats for generative AI applications.

Additionally, these capabilities are available on-premises and cloud as Hyper-Converged Database (HCD), for organizations running their database resources on cloud providers. These technologies will be referenced as DataStax with IBM watsonx.data premium edition.