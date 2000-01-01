Home
AI and ML
watsonx
watsonx.data
Get started with IBM® watsonx.data™, our hybrid, open data lakehouse to power artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics with all your data, anywhere. Deployable across any cloud or on-premises environment.
Supporting services - USD 3 per hour*
IBM Cloud®
Presto:
Starter: USD 1.00*
Cache optimized node USD 2.80*
Presto C++:
Starter: USD 1.50*
Compute optimized node: USD 9.75*
Spark:
Milvus:
2000 free resource units (usually used in 7-12 days)
Hive metastore and Iceberg catalog
Infrastructure manager and query
Presto, Presto C++, Spark, Milvus
IBM® Db2® Warehouse and IBM® Netezza® integrations
IBM watsonx.data is available as software today. Pricing for watsonx.data software is based on the number of virtual processor cores (VPC). Software capabilities include Standard SaaS tier plus bundled IBM Analytics Engine powered by Apache Spark, IBM® Storage Fusion, IBM® Storage Ceph®, IBM Cloud Pak® for Data platform software, Red Hat® OpenShift® and more.
Unless otherwise specified under Software pricing, all features, capabilities and potential updates refer exclusively to SaaS. IBM makes no representation that SaaS and software features and capabilities will be the same.