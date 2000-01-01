Home

AI and ML

watsonx

watsonx.data

 watsonx.data pricing
Put your data to work, wherever it resides, with the hybrid, open data lakehouse for AI and analytics
Start your free trial Take the tour
Screenshot of watsonx.data UI
watsonx.data pricing

Get started with IBM® watsonx.data™, our ​hybrid, open data lakehouse to power artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics with all your data, anywhere. Deployable across any cloud or on-premises environment.
Pricing tiers (SaaS)
Trial  Free Getting started Start your free trial Standard Enterprise production use

Supporting services - USD 3 per hour*

IBM Cloud®

Presto: 

  • Small: 4 cache nodes
  • Medium: 7 cache nodes
  • Large: 12 cache nodes

Starter: USD 1.00*
Cache optimized node USD 2.80*

Presto C++: 

  • Small: 4 cache nodes
  • Medium: 7 cache nodes
  • Large: 12 cache nodes

Starter: USD 1.50*
Compute optimized node: USD 9.75*

Spark:

  • Small: 8vCPU, 32GB memory and 300GB secondary storage. USD 1.00 per hour*. 
  • Medium: 16vCPU, 64GB memory with 900GB secondary storage. USD 2.00 per hour*. 
  • Large: 32vCPU, 128GB memory with 1600GB secondary storage. USD 3.70 per hour*. 

Milvus:

  • Starter: 1 million vectors, Index Type- IVF_FLAT,  Index Parameters – 64, Segment size (1024), Dimensions (384 to match IBM models) [Default size for trial]. USD 1.25 per hour*
  • Small: 10 million vectors, Index Type- IVF_FLAT,  Index Parameters – 64, Segment size (1024), Dimensions (at 384). USD 2.75 per hour*.
  • Medium: 50 million vectors, Index Type- IVF_FLAT,  Index Parameters – 64, Segment size (1024), Dimensions (at 384). USD 9.75 per hour*.
  • Large: 100 million vectors, Index Type- IVF_FLAT,  Index Parameters – 64, Segment size (1024), Dimensions (at 384). USD 16.50 per hour*.

 

 

2000 free resource units (usually used in 7-12 days)

 

Hive metastore and Iceberg catalog

Infrastructure manager and query

Presto, Presto C++, Spark, Milvus 

IBM® Db2® Warehouse and IBM® Netezza® integrations

 

  •  

Hive metastore and Iceberg catalog

Infrastructure manager and query

Presto, Presto C++, Spark, Milvus 

Db2 Warehouse and Netezza integrations

 

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Software pricing

IBM watsonx.data is available as software today. Pricing for watsonx.data software is based on the number of virtual processor cores (VPC). Software capabilities include Standard SaaS tier plus bundled IBM Analytics Engine powered by Apache Spark, IBM® Storage Fusion, IBM® Storage Ceph®, IBM Cloud Pak® for Data platform software, Red Hat® OpenShift® and more.
Take the next step

Try watsonx.data at no cost or talk to an IBM expert.

 

 Start your free trial Book a live demo
More ways to explore Become an IBM Business Partner Connect with the IBM Community Generative AI learning series Support
Footnotes

Unless otherwise specified under Software pricing, all features, capabilities and potential updates refer exclusively to SaaS. IBM makes no representation that SaaS and software features and capabilities will be the same.