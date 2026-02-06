What is LLM inference?

Large language models (LLMs) are the backbone of modern generative AI (gen AI) systems, powering applications such as text generation, summarization and conversational chatbots across industries. These models are built using deep learning and the transformer architecture, which relies on the attention mechanism to process long sequences of input tokens and generate output tokens one step at a time in an autoregressive manner.

This architectural complexity especially the need to process and attend to a large volume of tokens, makes LLMs expensive to train, often requiring massive datasets, specialized hardware and significant compute time. When trained, these models must be deployed to serve real users. This is where LLM inference comes into play.

LLM inference is the process of serving predictions in real time and it introduces its own set of challenges. In production environments, inference performance directly affects application responsiveness, infrastructure costs and the ability to scale systems efficiently. Challenges such as latency, throughput limitations, GPU memory constraints and cost-effective deployment become critical factors in delivering a smooth user experience.

This article explores how LLM inference works, the key performance bottlenecks, optimization techniques, infrastructure requirements, performance metrics, real-world use cases and future trends.